Jamie Foxx Serenades Daughter Anelise Bishop During Private Concert in Dallas

Jamie Foxx took a trip to Texas with his youngest daughter to root for the Dallas Cowboys and promote his flavored whiskey brand, BSB-Brown Sugar Bourbon

Jamie Foxx is sharing his love of music with his daughter!

On Saturday night, the actor and singer, 54, took part in a private concert in Dallas, Texas, where he serenaded his daughter, Anelise Bishop, 12, during their trip to cheer on the Dallas Cowboys. (Foxx is also dad to daughter Corinne Foxx, 27.)

First, Foxx and his youngest daughter checked into Thompson Dallas hotel, before dining at nearby Italian restaurant Monarch.

There, Foxx — who wore a Givenchy sweater with diamond "A" and "C" pendants around his neck in tribute to his daughters — surprised patrons in attendance with glasses of his flavored whiskey, BSB-Brown Sugar Bourbon.

After dinner, the father-daughter duo enjoyed the rest of their evening in a penthouse suite at Thompson Dallas, where Foxx put on an intimate performance. During the set, the Dreamgirls star serenaded Anelise, while she played his song "In Love by Now" on the piano.

Following the performance, Fox sat with his daughter and kissed her on the forehead. A guest at the event tells PEOPLE, "Jamie is a really sweet father. He was by his girl the entire night and left the party to put her to bed."

Jamie Foxx Hosts Private Concert in Dallas

Foxx tells PEOPLE of the weekend getaway, "The reason we're in Dallas this weekend, for one, is the Cowboys game. We are Cowboys all the way to our graves! So we're rooting them on."

"But the other big, big, big reason we're here is because of BSB," he adds. "We had a tastemaker at Thompson Dallas, a beautiful hotel here in Dallas, to allow people to taste the product and enjoy it like I've enjoyed since being part of the BSB crew and being the owner of BSB."

Noting that he is a "very proud Texan," Foxx shares that his whiskey brand is "perfect for me and what I wanna do and what I wanna be behind."

"This brand isn't velvet ropes and VIPs. It's for everybody," he explains. "It's for all of us to enjoy so that's why when it comes to going out and selling it and hanging out with the crowd, it's perfect because that's just the vibe that the spirit is."

Though Foxx is known for his various film roles — including his return as Electro in the recently released Spider-Man: No Way Home — the star has achieved success in music throughout the years as well.

Back in 1994, Foxx released his first album, titled Peep This. After taking a years-long break from music, he then appeared on Twista's song, "Slow Jamz" alongside Kanye West in 2003. (The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.)

In 2005, Foxx collaborated with West, 44, once more when the duo released "Gold Digger," on which Foxx sings the Ray Charles-influenced "I Got a Woman" hook. The song went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for a total of 10 weeks.

That same year, Foxx was also featured on the single "Georgia" with rappers Ludacris and Field Mob, which samples Charles' tune "Georgia on My Mind." He also released his second studio album, the Grammy-nominated Unpredictable.

Jamie Foxx Hosts Private Concert in Dallas

Two years later, Foxx released his third album, titled Intuition, in 2008, which features tracks with West, T.I., Ne-Yo, and Lil Kim. The second single "Blame It" features T-Pain and is widely known as Foxx's most recognizable song.

Foxx then released his fourth album, Best Night of My Life, in 2010, which features singles with artists such as Justin Timberlake and Drake.