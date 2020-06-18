Jamie Foxx Says Long-Awaited Mike Tyson Biopic Is Moving Forward: 'It's a Definitive Yes'

Jamie Foxx's Mike Tyson biopic is finally happening!

The actor, 52, confirmed the movie was in the works while on Mark Birnbaum's Instagram Live series Catching Up on Wednesday in which he said, "It's a definitive yes."

"Look, doing biographies is a tough thing," Foxx said. "Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done. But we officially got the real ball rolling."

The Oscar-winning star said he was eager to show audiences the "different lives" of the iconic boxer.

"We want to show everybody evolves," Foxx said. "I think when we lay the layer of Mike Tyson in this story, I think everybody from young and old will be able to understand this man's journey."

Foxx also touched on how he'd approach playing Tyson saying, "And then just the technology of how I'm gonna look, I guarantee you people will run up on me in the street, and ask for autographs, and think that I'm Mike."

He continued, "Every other day, I do 60 pull-ups, we do 60 dips, we do 100 push-ups. I ain't got no calf muscles, so we might have to get some prosthetics for that."

Foxx is familiar with playing real-life people, beginning with his breakout role and Oscar-winning portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 film Ray.