Jamie Foxx Says He Is Not 'the Marrying Type' in New Book: 'Maybe in a Few Decades'

Jamie Foxx doesn't have marriage in the books.

In his new memoir, Act Like You Got Some Sense, the Oscar winner and singer writes he never considered himself "the marrying type" despite his previous relationships, most recently with Katie Holmes, whom he dated from 2013 to 2019.

"Because I've had two children without being married to their mothers, the subject of marriage has hovered over my head in one way or another for years," he writes in his book, out today. "Everyone's been asking me about getting married—my daughter's mothers, people in my family, strangers on the street, even Oprah (we'll get to her)."

He continues, "I've just never been convinced that marriage was a good idea for me. I've had friends that have great marriages, others not so much. And it never seemed like marriage was necessary to raise my children in a safe and loving atmosphere."

"I just don't think I'm the marrying type," he reflects. "At least not for now—maybe in a few decades when I'm in a wheelchair and need somebody to push me around and change my diaper."

Foxx, 53, has two daughters, Corrine Foxx, 27, whom he had with ex-girlfriend Connie Kline, and Anelise Bishop, 12, whom he shares with ex Kristin Grannis.

On Monday, the star spoke to E! News' Daily Pop where he said he wasn't "cookiecutter."

"The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn't think that was for me," he said.

Foxx credits his decision to never marry as strengthening his bond with his two daughters.

"Growing up, Corrine was like, 'well, people are married, and that's what they have, my friends. But then a lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older," he said. "Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractures from their families. Us, we actually came together more. So I don't know what that is, I just know that it is different but it's a whole lot of love."

"The pressure of me being married, my family doesn't talk about it," he revealed. "I don't think we've had conversations about it. They just love their daddy and I just keep moving."

The actor's daughter Corrine previously spoke about the close bond she shares with her father during an interview on CBS This Morning: Saturday earlier this year.

"A-plus," she said of the grade she'd give her dad while promoting the Netflix show Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, on which she served as executive producer. "He thinks the world of us, and we can feel it. And that's really powerful for a young girl to grow up and have such a strong father figure in her life."