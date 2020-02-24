Jamie Foxx Reveals He Once Saw Leonardo DiCaprio Rap A Tribe Called Quest's 'Scenario' at a Party

Jamie Foxx almost got Leonardo DiCaprio to show off his rapping skills.

The pals and Django Unchained costars reunited on Sunday at the American Black Film Festival Honors in Beverly Hills, where DiCaprio, 45, made a surprise appearance to present Foxx, 52, with the excellence in the arts award.

After DiCaprio introduced Foxx, who started tearing up during his pal’s speech, Foxx took the mic and said some equally nice words about the Titanic star. Most importantly, Foxx also revealed he’s seen the fellow Oscar winner drop some bars at private parties.

“I’m just going to be honest — we’ve partied in some situations where no cell phones were allowed and I watched him rap ‘Scenario,’ ” Foxx said of the A Tribe Called Quest hit. The Ray star then proceeded to launch into rapping the beginning of the song as he encouraged DiCaprio to sing along.

After DiCaprio shook his head and laughed, Foxx continued, “But I love you man. You are my friend. You are my colleague and this means the world.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx

In his speech, DiCaprio praised Foxx for being an uplifting force in the industry.

“In real life, there’s one defining characteristic of this man, the characteristic that I was able to experience firsthand on the set of Django Unchained,” DiCaprio said near the end of his speech. “Jamie brings out the very best in other people. He lifts up everyone around him. You can see that in any social setting he’s in. He’s a magnetic force in any room that he inhabits and there’s no one in this industry that pays positivity and encouragement forward the way Jamie Foxx does.”

Foxx recently had another costar reunion at the SAG Awards in January, where he bumped into Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez and Foxx — who starred together on the popular ’90s sketch series In Living Color, she as a “Fly Girl” dancer and he as recurring cast member — posed together for a sweet picture on the red carpet of Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium.

The pair was joined in the photo by Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez, her date at the big ceremony. They were also all smiles as they greeted one another in a candid shot, and later sat seats away from each other inside.