Jamie Foxx is remembering his sister DeOndra Dixon two years after her death.

The Oscar winner's younger sister died Oct. 19, 2020, at age 36. On Instagram Wednesday, Foxx, 54, honored her by sharing a gallery of throwback photos of her, writing in the caption, "Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to your songs."

He added, "I miss you terribly, but I know that your soul is shining bright. I love u forever."

When he announced the news of Dixon's death, Foxx wrote that "she will always be alive" to him.

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive," he wrote at the time. "Anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light... I can't tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money."

Jamie Foxx and DeOndra Dixon at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation 10th anniversary in 2018. Tom Cooper/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music," he added.

"Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me," wrote Foxx. "I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y'all please keep my family in your prayers."

Dixon was named the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011. At the time, she told PEOPLE she was "happy to have a big brother to count on," adding that she loved Foxx "every day."