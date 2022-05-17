Jamie Foxx Emotionally Reacts to the Buffalo Shooting: 'Sadness… Hurtful… and Angry AF'

Ten people were killed on Saturday when an allegedly racially-motivated gunman targeted Black customers and employees at the Tops Friendly Markets grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.

Jamie Foxx is speaking out against the shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y. supermarket that killed 10 people Saturday, which officials described as a racially-motivated attack.

On Monday, the Oscar-winning actor, 54, shared a post that paid tribute to the victims. In the caption, he expressed outrage for the tragedy at Tops Friendly Markets in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So many emotions are running through me right now…," Foxx wrote alongside photos of three of the victims. "sadness… Hurtful… and angry AF!!! Cannot understand why the color of our skin makes people so angry… "

He continued, "Who knew they just being born black would be such a torturous journey… our condolences go out to the victims in Buffalo… And I just wonder how many more times you gonna have to say this 💔💔💔"

At around 2:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, a gunman allegedly targeted Black customers and employees in the Buffalo grocery store, taking the lives of 10 people.

kat Massey, Pearl Young, Aaron Salter, Jr victims of the Buffalo mass shooting Katherine Massey, Aaron Salter, Jr., Pearl Young | Credit: courtesy

In addition to the 10 deaths, three people sustained injuries that are considered non-life-threatening, officials confirmed. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, 11 of the 13 total victims were Black.

The shooter, a white male, has since been identified by authorities as Payton S. Gendron, 18, of Conklin, N.Y., which is about 200 miles southeast of Buffalo.

The suspect, who officials say live-streamed the attack, was remanded without bail, and a felony hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, according to the DA's office. Gendron has pleaded not guilty.

Foxx is one of many celebrities who have condemned the incident.

Justin Bieber, 28, also addressed the incident, calling racism "evil" and "diabolical."

In clips from his concert shared on Instagram, Bieber is heard speaking about the shooting with his tour crew and audience members.

RELATED VIDEO: Suspect Identified In Buffalo Mass Shooting That Killed 10 and Targeted Black People

"You guys probably heard what happened," the "Love Yourself" singer said in one video amid a pre-show gathering with his crew. "Pretty horrible stuff."

"But I'm looking forward to tonight, looking forward to getting on stage and doing what we do best and having a good time and bringing joy to the city," he added. "It's much needed."

In another clip shared on Instagram, Bieber asked audience members to take part in a moment of silence to honor the victims.

"As you know, there's been tragedy in the city, but what we're gonna do tonight, is we're gonna honor those people, and I would love if we could just take a moment of silence," he said. "That would mean a lot to me."