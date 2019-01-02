Jamie Foxx Poses with His Daughters on New Year's Eve After Spending Holidays with Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx is starting his 2019 off right with his best girls by his side.

The Robin Hood actor was all smiles as he posed aboard a boat in Miami with his daughters Anelise, 10, and Corinne, 24, in a photo he shared on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

Outfitted in dark glasses, trousers and a matching long-sleeve shirt, Foxx, 51, held a champagne flute in one hand as he put his other arm around Anelise.

“No better way then to spend my New Years with my babies!!! Happy new year to errrrrbody!!!” he captioned the father-daughter photograph. “Live and love family @corinnefoxx you are amazing!!! I love u! And Anelise you are incredible!!! I love u! #daddydaughtertime“

Corinne shared the same image to her Instagram account as one-third of a celebratory photo gallery, writing, “Perfect start 🍾💋🥂 #2019“

Jamie Foxx with daughters Anelise and Corinne Kevin Winter/Getty

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx The Image Direct(2)

Foxx’s post comes days after he and Katie Holmes spent time together in Miami ahead of the New Year’s Eve holiday. Last Friday, the low-key couple was spotted aboard a private yacht.

Prior to their evening out, the pair spent the day lounging on the luxurious boat, with Holmes, 40, rocking a black bikini and Foxx keeping it casual in a white T-shirt.

The duo — who have mostly kept their four-and-half-year romance away from the public eye — were then photographed, Saturday, riding around atop a pair of jet skis on Miami’s Biscayne Bay.

Jamie Foxx and daughter Anelise Tom Cooper/Getty

The couple’s Florida fun comes weeks after they were spotted in New York City together to celebrate Holmes’ 40th birthday. Foxx and the Logan Lucky actress were joined by Holmes’ mother, Kathleen A. Stothers-Holmes, on Dec. 18.

The group stopped by popular dessert destination Serendipity 3, where they enjoyed a strawberry sundae and frozen hot chocolates.

“Their relationship seems so much more serious this year,” a source told PEOPLE recently of Holmes and Foxx. “Katie and Jamie keep having public dates, and although they try to not be photographed together, they are clearly not as concerned about keeping their relationship private.”