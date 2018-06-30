Jamie Foxx 'Doesn’t Seem Worried' by Katie Holmes Relationship Rumors on 'Guys' Weekend': Source

Jamie Foxx is enjoying himself while hanging out with his friends at an annual fundraising event in Miami this weekend.

Following a report — blasted as “100 percent untrue” by Katie Holmes’ rep in a statement to PEOPLE — that the couple had been planning a wedding and called it off because they split due to “trust issues,” Foxx, 50, traveled to Miami for the Monster 14th Annual Irie Weekend powered by South Florida Ford.

All proceeds from the annual fundraising event — founded by Miami-based DJ Irie — go towards helping the Irie Foundation provide scholarship opportunities and mentoring programs to at-risk youth living in South Florida.

“Of course he’s aware of the headlines surrounding him and Katie but he doesn’t seem worried about that at all,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He’s just his happy, hilarious self.”

“Jamie is in town to support his friend Irie and just enjoy a guys’ weekend,” the source explains. “He never misses this but he’s particularly happy for a little escape this year.”

“He got in Friday night and headed straight to Top Golf to meet up with his boys and enjoy the festivities,” the source continues, adding that while there are “women around,” Foxx isn’t “flirting much this time around.”

“He seems just happy to get away and kick back,” the insider remarks.

During the fun-filled evening, Foxx and friends joined Ludacris onstage to perform one of the rapper’s biggest hits, “Move Bitch.”

Though the Beat Shazam host and Dawson’s Creek star, 39, first being seen dancing with one another in the Hamptons in 2013, have never confirmed their relationship, they’ve been stepping out more often since a photographer captured a rare photo of the pair together, walking hand-in-hand on a Malibu beach in September.

They also sat together at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Awards Gala in January, played basketball together on Valentine’s Day and were seen leaving Nobu restaurant in New York City on April 22, followed by Carbone on May 1.