Jamie Foxx Reveals New Disney Role at D23 Expo After News of Katie Holmes Split

Jamie Foxx is back in the spotlight following news of his split from Katie Holmes.

Foxx, 51, attended the D23 Expo on Saturday as it was announced that he would be lending his voice to Disney-Pixar’s new film Soul, which will also star Tina Fey.

The movie will take viewers “on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions,” Pixar revealed last month.

Alongside the big news, Walt Disney Studios has also shared a first look at the two stars’ characters, Joe Garner and 22.

The cast will also include Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, and Daveed Diggs. Additionally, the film, which is scheduled to be released on June 19, 2020, will feature new music from Jon Batiste and an original score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Prior to the big outing, Foxx also attended a screening of new film Just Mercy in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that Foxx and Holmes, 40, had ended their relationship after 6 years.

The duo, who were first linked in 2013 and were often seen on outings together, stopped seeing each other after their relationship came to a natural end in May.

“It ran its course. This industry is very tough on relationships,” a source told PEOPLE. “Jamie thinks Katie is an incredible human being. They had a very, very deep connection. They brought each other a lot of joy and laughter.”

News of the couple’s split came days after Foxx was seen holding hands with singer Sela Vave as the two left Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles. Vave, a singer/songwriter and model, is the record producer’s newest artist.

“She’s just a girl he’s helping out, a young singer,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

During an Instagram Live on Wednesday, Foxx went on to address the backlash Vave, who he said hangs out with his children, received following the outing.

“People try to make mountains out of molehills,” Foxx said, adding that he warned Vave of the “haters.”

“I told her it’s going to be this way. It’s a double standard when it comes to women,” Foxx said.

Foxx added that he chose to speak out because “we protect our own.”

“I spoke to that girl’s mom, and she put her trust in me,” Foxx said of Vave. “We want to make sure she has the opportunity to show you the talent we saw. All of the unnecessary hate for the woman, just because the guys are coming here and they’re working hard, but when a girl does it, she has an ulterior motive. Stop that s—.”

“I embrace all the artists [who] come here. That’s our artist. She’s been brought into the family, she works hard, and she’s a beautiful singer.”