Jamie Foxx Wins Sixth NAACP Image Award for His Role in Pixar’s Soul: ‘Huge’

Jamie Foxx is celebrating a big win.

On Wednesday evening, the 53-year-old actor took home an NAACP Image Award for his performance in Pixar's animated comedy-drama Soul, winning in the outstanding character voice-over performance category.

The feat marks Foxx's sixth NAACP Image Award win, according to Variety. He previously won an award in 2020, 2002 and 1998, and picked up two awards in 2005.

In the category, Foxx was up against his fellow Soul costars, Questlove, Angela Bassett and Phylicia Rashad. Chris Rock was also nominated in the category for his role in The Witches.

This year, the 52nd NAACP Image Awards are a week-long affair composed of five nights of virtual awards that will lead to Saturday evening's live ceremony, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Soul Image zoom Pixar's Soul | Credit: Disney/Pixar

After learning about his NAACP Image Award win, Foxx shared a post on Instagram to celebrate his achievement.

Sharing a photograph of a still from Soul with a notice of the award he won, Foxx called the accomplishment "Huge!!!!"

"Thanks to the @naacpimageawards for the award for best character voice in an animated film!!!," he continued. "@powerkeni @petedocter thank u for the beautiful ride!!!"

Foxx also made note of how he is the first Black lead in a Disney Pixar film, adding the hashtag "black excellence." Soul also picked up the outstanding animated motion picture prize.

Back in December, Foxx spoke candidly about Soul and why it was "amazing" to be a part of the film on the Australian talk show series The Program.

Asked what he thought about taking part in the first Pixar movie with a Black lead character, Foxx said, "I don't think that it's just good enough just to be first African-American, we had to turn it into something fantastic and I believe that we did it."

"I'm so happy to be a part of it," he added.

Foxx also touched on how the timing of the film's release in December was "beautiful" given the momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.