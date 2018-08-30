Jamie Foxx Says He 'Learned How to Live' from Sister with Down Syndrome

Jamie Foxx is opening up about a special woman in his life — his younger sister, DeOndra Dixon.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner appears on the next episode of Dateline alongside Dixon, who has down syndrome, where he opens up about their bond.

“I do feel down and sad and when he’s not here,” Dixon says in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek, which prompts Foxx to hilariously reply, “And what do you do? You text me. You say, ‘Where you at?’ And, ‘Where the money at?’ “

Jamie Foxx and DeOndra Dixon NBC

Later on, Foxx tells host Kate Snow what he’s learned from his little sister.

“I learned how to live. Sometimes we get caught up in our world on the extras of everything — ‘Ah, the Mercedes is not the right color!’ ” he says. “And then you see this girl over here, ‘I just want to live. I want to dance. I want to love.’ So she brings you back down to what life is.”

Foxx’s interview on Dateline airs Friday, August 31 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT