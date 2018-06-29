Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Step Out Separately After Denying Rumors About Their Relationship

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are out and about heading into the July 4th holiday weekend.

Following a report – blasted as “100 percent untrue” by Holmes’ publicist — that the couple had been planning a wedding and called it off because they split due to “trust issues,” the “Blame It” singer and the Dawson’s Creek star proved they were unfazed by the rumors.

Holmes, 39, was seen heading to the subway in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood on Thursday while wearing a red floral dress and thick black sunglasses.

Meanwhile Foxx, 50, celebrated the opening of Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City that night with a surprise performance that included covers of hits from Prince and Michael Jackson.

Though the duo, first seen dancing together in the Hamptons in 2013, have never confirmed their relationship, they’ve been stepping out more often since being caught by photographers holding hands on a Malibu beach in September.

They sat together at Clive Davis’s Pre-Grammy Awards Gala in January, played basketball together on Valentine’s Day and were seen leaving Nobu restaurant in New York City on April 22, followed by Carbone on May 1.

The private pair isn’t ready to discuss their relationship publicly, though. When Foxx was asked during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in February about shooting hoops with the mom of 12-year-old Suri days earlier, he immediately took off his microphone and walked off of the live interview.

“They are happy, they just don’t flaunt anything,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Jamie will always go out of his way to stay discreet. That is his way, and it works for him. If they could stay secret forever, Jamie would be happy.”