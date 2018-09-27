Ever the gentleman! Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes enjoyed a breezy bike ride together in Georgia after a series of frequent outings.

The duo was photographed on Monday getting out a black Mercedes G-Wagon in Marietta, Georgia, as they picked up some new bikes from a Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Foxx, 50, was photographed helping Holmes, 39, out of the car as they headed to a park to test drive their new bikes.

The actress, who wore a white tank top and blue jeans, smiled at Foxx as he reached out his hand.

Foxx also dressed casually, wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers for their adventure.

The two have been photographed together more frequently as Holmes has been taking to traveling to Georgia from New York City to visit the actor while he films his upcoming movie Just Mercy.

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Holmes Quietly Supports Long-Rumored Partner Jamie Foxx at Store Opening

The pair has enjoyed stepping out together on walks and gym sessions last week, a change from how the two usually leave locations separately.

A source told PEOPLE in May the two “are still careful about being photographed together.”

“Everyone knows they are dating, but they still want to keep it private,” the insider added. “After the beach pictures, they only spent time together at home and got extra careful. But this year, they have been more social together. They often go to restaurants for dinner dates, or to hang out with friends.”

Foxx and Holmes were first seen dancing together in 2013 in the Hamptons, a year after Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise, 56, called it quits.