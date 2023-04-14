Jamie Foxx Is Steadily Improving Following Actor's Medical Emergency: Source

The Oscar-winning actor's daughter revealed in a statement from his family that he was recovering from a "medical complication" this week

By
Published on April 14, 2023 09:58 PM
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Jamie Foxx is on the mend.

The Day Shift actor, 55, is steadily improving a source tells PEOPLE on Friday.

His daughter, Corinne Foxx, first let fans know of his health condition on Wednesday when she revealed that he sustained "a medical complication," on Tuesday.

She did not share details of Foxx's state or what caused his health emergency.

'We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," shared Corinne, 29, in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement reads. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

A representative for Foxx did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

He was recently seen filming his latest movie, Netflix's Back in Action.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Back in Action's set was "shut down" on Wednesday following the lead actor's health scare. Filming resumed on Thursday using a stand-in for Foxx on set, a source said.

According to an email obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, a casting director on Back in Action — which Foxx had been filming in Atlanta with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close earlier this week — informed extras that a scene set to film this Sunday has been canceled due to "changes in production."

That scene will not be rescheduled due to the changes, but scenes scheduled to film on Monday and Tuesday are expected to move forward as planned, per the memo.

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Foxx Is 'On His Way to Recovery' After Facing 'Medical Complication'

A spokesperson for Netflix did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Since Corinne's announcement, some of Foxx's famous friends have paid tribute to him on social media.

LeBron James tweeted on Thursday, wrote, "Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

His Ray costar Kerry Washington shared a sweet throwback snap of her resting her head on Foxx on Instagram Thursday.

"A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post," the Scandal alum captioned the moment. "Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾."

In the movie, for which Foxx won his Academy Award, he played the legendary late singer Ray Charles, while Washington, 46, portrayed Charles' second wife, Della Beatrice Howard Robinson.

Related Articles
Jamie Foxx attends the "Creed III" European Premiere ; LeBron James attends the premiere of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy"
LeBron James Tells Jamie Foxx to 'Get Well and Get Back to Yourself' After Actor's Medical Emergency
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 24: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Jamie Foxx (L) and Kerry Washington attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage)
Kerry Washington Sends Love to 'My Movie Huzbin' Jamie Foxx amid Actor's 'Medical Complication'
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Hudson attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)
Jennifer Hudson Prays for 'Healing' for Jamie Foxx After Actor's 'Medical Complications'
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action' Cancels Day of Filming After His Medical Emergency: Sources
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Is 'On His Way to Recovery' After Facing 'Medical Complication'
April 10, 2023 Jamie Foxx is pictured on set of "Back in Action" in Atlanta on Monday. According to reports, the actor suffered a ''medical emergency'' on Tuesday and was taken to a hospital. Though the actor is reportedly now communicating the situation was serious enough that he was hospitalized and family members have flown in to be with him.
Jamie Foxx Was Seen Filming 'Back in Action' with Cameron Diaz Days Before 'Medical Complication'
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
'Back in Action' : Everything to Know About the Film Starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz
Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner arrives at the TNT/TBS broadcast of the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Mark Ruffalo Praises Jeremy Renner After 'Rennervations' Premiere: 'The World Loves You'
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Spotted on Set of Upcoming Netflix Movie 'Back in Action'
Sebastian Bear McClard attends the premiere of A24's "Uncut Gems" at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Emily Ratajkowski's Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Accused of Sexual Misconduct: Report
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz 'Was Nervous Before' Filming Her Acting Return with Jamie Foxx But Is Now 'Having a Blast'
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx filming
Cameron Diaz Makes Her Return to Acting with Jamie Foxx on London Set of 'Back in Action'
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cameron Diaz drives a speed boat up the Thames as she films for "Back in Action" the scenes are part of a chase scene where they attempt to escape the baddies with a chase through London, on water and land! River closures were in places for the scenes with Tower Bridge closed to traffic while they filmed. Credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA Pictured: Cameron Diaz BACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Click News and Media / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cameron Diaz Cruises on a Speedboat in London While Making Her Acting Return in 'Back in Action'
Corinne Foxx, Annalise Bishop and Jamie Foxx arrives at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
A Timeline of Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery
Nancy Meyers
Netflix No Longer Making Nancy Meyers' Next Rom-Com After Failing to Agree on $150M Budget: Report