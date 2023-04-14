Jamie Foxx Is Steadily Improving Following Actor's Medical Emergency: Source

Jamie Foxx is on the mend.

The Day Shift actor, 55, is steadily improving a source tells PEOPLE on Friday.

His daughter, Corinne Foxx, first let fans know of his health condition on Wednesday when she revealed that he sustained "a medical complication," on Tuesday.

She did not share details of Foxx's state or what caused his health emergency.

'We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," shared Corinne, 29, in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement reads. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

A representative for Foxx did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

He was recently seen filming his latest movie, Netflix's Back in Action.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Back in Action's set was "shut down" on Wednesday following the lead actor's health scare. Filming resumed on Thursday using a stand-in for Foxx on set, a source said.

According to an email obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, a casting director on Back in Action — which Foxx had been filming in Atlanta with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close earlier this week — informed extras that a scene set to film this Sunday has been canceled due to "changes in production."

That scene will not be rescheduled due to the changes, but scenes scheduled to film on Monday and Tuesday are expected to move forward as planned, per the memo.

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Foxx Is 'On His Way to Recovery' After Facing 'Medical Complication'

A spokesperson for Netflix did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Since Corinne's announcement, some of Foxx's famous friends have paid tribute to him on social media.

LeBron James tweeted on Thursday, wrote, "Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

His Ray costar Kerry Washington shared a sweet throwback snap of her resting her head on Foxx on Instagram Thursday.

"A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post," the Scandal alum captioned the moment. "Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾."

In the movie, for which Foxx won his Academy Award, he played the legendary late singer Ray Charles, while Washington, 46, portrayed Charles' second wife, Della Beatrice Howard Robinson.