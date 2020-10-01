Jamie Foxx in Talks to Reprise His Spider-Man Villain Electro in Tom Holland's Upcoming Sequel

Jamie Foxx is in talks to return to his villain Electro in the upcoming Spider-Man sequel starring Tom Holland

Jamie Foxx is in talks to reprise his role as Electro in Tom Holland's upcoming Spider-Man installment.

The Oscar-winning actor first played Electro in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which starred Andrew Garfield as the web-slinging superhero. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Sony did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the actor’s character, Electro/Matt Dillon, transformed into a powerful, electrical creature after an accident at Oscorp Industries.

Electro develops an obsession with Spider-Man after being saved by him.

While story details for the upcoming movie are being kept under wraps, it’s expected Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon will reprise their franchise roles in the new film.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 earned $708 million worldwide and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film starred Emma Stone, Dane DeHaan, Paul Giamatti and Sally Field.

A new iteration of the Spider-Man character followed in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, with Holland cast in the role and integrated as part of the Avengers in a deal in which Sony and Marvel Studios share the character.

In August 2019, Holland opened up about the future of the character following the news that Disney, which owns Marvel Studios, and Sony had failed to reach a deal on new films.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life.”

He added, “It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

A month later, Sony and Marvel Studios reached an agreement to allow Spider-Man’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.