Jamie Foxx Is 'Helping Out' Singer Sela Vave with Her Career as Pair Leaves L.A. Club Holding Hands

Jamie Foxx was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave on Friday night.

Foxx, 51, was seen leaving Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles hand-in-hand with Vave, a singer/songwriter and model. The actor wore a white Balenciaga hoodie with black jeans, while she wore a skin-tight gold dress. News of their outing was first reported by TMZ.

Vave is the record producer’s newest artist, and he is helping her out on the music side. “She’s just a girl he’s helping out, a young singer,” a source tells PEOPLE.

In recent months, she has posted multiple photos with Foxx to Instagram.

“I am so grateful to this man!” Vave captioned a June photo of the two. “Thank you so much @iamjamiefoxx for everything you do and for believing in me.”

Foxx has been linked to actress Katie Holmes since 2013, though they’ve never officially confirmed their ultra-private relationship. The pair were last seen together at the Met Gala in May.

At the Met Gala, Foxx and Holmes posed together for the first time at a public event, and were seen laughing and holding hands in videos posted to designer Zac Posen’s Instagram Story.

In April, a source told PEOPLE that Foxx and Holmes try to make time for each other as much as possible.

“When they can spend time together, they do. When they’re busy and they can’t, they don’t. They are two adults who enjoy each other’s company and have for a long time,” the insider said.

Foxx and Holmes had been taking their relationship a bit more public in recent months, even wrapping up 2018 with a December yacht outing in Miami, followed by a jet ski trip the next day.

Back in January, a source said they had found a balance between their relationship and busy careers.

“Katie and Jamie see each other as frequently as they can,” the source shared. “They have known each other for years, and both turned out to be great parents, so they also have that in common. They are dedicated to their careers. Plus they give each other space.”