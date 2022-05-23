The 54-year-old actor and his unidentified date shared kisses aboard the boat and enjoyed a jet-ski ride on the open water together

Jamie Foxx Spotted Getting Cozy with Mystery Woman on Yacht in South of France

American Actor and Singer Jamie Foxx packed on the PDA with his bikini-clad new girlfriend out in Cannes.

American Actor and Singer Jamie Foxx packed on the PDA with his bikini-clad new girlfriend out in Cannes.

Jamie Foxx appears to have a new woman in his life.

During a recent vacation in the South of France, the 54-year-old actor was spotted cuddling up to a unidentified young blonde woman on a yacht.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The duo appeared to exchange kisses while poolside aboard the boat, and Foxx's date later held onto him tightly as they enjoyed a spin on a jet ski.

Foxx sported a white t-shirt, flat-brim cap and aviator sunglasses for the outing, while his female companion chose a red bikini top and black swim shorts.

The Dreamgirls star is currently in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival, and he shared more footage from his yacht vacation on his Instagram Story, including the decadent breakfast and seafood buffets he and his crew enjoyed on the boat.

American Actor and Singer Jamie Foxx packed on the PDA with his bikini-clad new girlfriend out in Cannes. Credit: backgrid

He was also joined by his oldest daughter Corinne Foxx. In one video, which Foxx captioned "#daddydaughtertime," the actor captured Corinne, 28, busting out some dance moves while enjoying dinner out at a restaurant.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Split After 6 Years of Dating

Jamie has opened up in the past about his decision to never marry, even stating that he feels it strengthened his relationship with Corinne and his younger daughter Annalise. Foxx shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline and Annalise, 12, with ex Kristin Grannis.

"The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn't think that was for me," he explained in October on E! News' Daily Pop.