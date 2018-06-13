Jamie Foxx 'Emphatically Denies' Allegations of Sexual Assault from 2002: 'Bogus Story'

Jamie Foxx is the latest celebrity to be accused of sexual misconduct, but he says the allegation is “absurd.”

The 50-year-old actor is speaking out against a sexual assault allegation first reported by TMZ. A spokesman for the Las Vegas police tells PEOPLE, “On June 8, 2018 a female victim came to the LVMPD and alleged that a sexual assault occurred in the Las Vegas area in 2002 and named Jaime Foxx as the suspect. A report was taken and the incident will be investigated. Due to the nature of the crime, no further details can be released.”

Foxx’s lawyer issued a statement to PEOPLE, which included that the actor was seeking legal action against his accuser.

“Jamie Foxx emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him,” said the attorney. “The first time Mr. Foxx became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred sixteen years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives today about this story.”

The lawyer added, “The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002, or at any other time in the last sixteen years until last Friday because the incident never happened. We consider it to be extraordinarily reckless for any publication to publish this bogus story.”

Although they’ve been keeping their relationship ultra-private, Foxx is currently dating Katie Holmes.

“Jamie and Katie’s relationship is not a secret but they both like to keep it under the radar,” a Foxx source previously told PEOPLE of the couple, who stepped out together at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party in New York City earlier this year. “They have nothing to hide, but Jamie especially, is very low-key about his life in general, and rarely talks about it. He is not one to acknowledge anything about his private life and neither does Katie.”

“They are happy, they just don’t flaunt anything,” the insider continued. “Jamie will always go out of his way to stay discreet. That is his way, and it works for him. If they could stay secret forever, Jamie would be happy.”