Jamie Foxx Speaks Out After Split to Defend Singer, Whom He Was Seen Holding Hands with

Jamie Foxx is speaking out in defense of singer Sela Vave after the two were seen holding hands in Los Angeles just days before it was revealed that he had split with Katie Holmes.

On Wednesday, Foxx, 51, addressed the backlash Vave has received on his Instagram Live, explaining that the singer is simply his new artist and that throughout the course of his career he has made it his mission to take rising stars under his wing. Vave, 21, reshared the video on her Instagram account.

“When I met Ed Sheeran, I didn’t know him from Adam. He slept on my couch for six weeks — he ended up going on to do great things,” Foxx said of the British singer.

“Nick Cannon was 13 years old, he would sleep in my old house. Before Ne-Yo was Ne-Yo, he would come to the crib,” Foxx continued.”Everybody comes to my crib, no matter who you are.”

Foxx then explained this is also the case for Vave.

“But here was the thing, there is a young lady by the name of Sela Vave. I did the same thing with her.”

Foxx shared that he was introduced to Vave by one of his other artists. He then got to hear her sing on the front steps of his house — a moment that Vave has shared on social media.

“She’s singing broken down Beyoncé, playing the guitar and I said ‘How the f— did this happen?'”

“So, we took her under our wing,” Foxx explained.

The star then explained the photographs taken of himself and Vave holding hands as they left Bootsy Bellows nightclub last Friday.

“I’m escorting her to my car, to put her in the car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids and is as young as my daughter,” Foxx said.

The star is dad to daughter Corinne Foxx, 25, with Connie Kline. He also shares daughter Anelise Bishop, 10, with Kristin Grannis.

“People try to make mountains out of molehills. We want to treat her the same way and give her the same opportunities,” Foxx said, adding that he warned Vave of the “haters.”

“I told her it’s going to be this way. It’s a double standard when it comes to women,” Foxx said.

Foxx said that he chose to speak out because “we protect our own.”

“I spoke to that girl’s mom, and she put her trust in me,” Foxx said of Vave. “We want to make sure she has the opportunity to show you the talent we saw. All of the unnecessary hate for the woman, just because the guys are coming here and they’re working hard, but when a girl does it, she has an ulterior motive. Stop that s—.”

“I embrace all the artists [who] come here. That’s our artist. She’s been brought into the family, she works hard, and she’s a beautiful singer.”

Vave also slammed the trolls in the caption of Foxx’s live video, writing, “For the people who care… here is the TRUE story… for everyone else you can keep talking and calling me a w—-, slut, home wrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die, and whatever else you want.”

“It doesn’t matter to me, I’m out here to work and do what I love most. #music #killthedoublestandard.”

After Foxx and Vave were seen out together, a source told PEOPLE, “She’s just a girl he’s helping out, a young singer.”

Vave has previously expressed her gratitude for Foxx when she publicly thanked him for “believing in me.”

“I am so grateful to this man! Thank you so much @IamJamieFoxx for everything you do and for believing in me,” Vave captioned a slideshow of black-and-white photos of herself and Foxx.

The rising star, who is also a model and actress, moved to Los Angeles in July to pursue her dreams.

In a Facebook post, Vave revealed the news to her friends, writing, “I finally made the big move to LA and a lot of amazing things have been happening to me thanks to Jamie Foxx that I’m really excited about.”

On Monday, it was confirmed that Holmes, 40, and Foxx had parted ways with a source telling PEOPLE: “Jamie and Katie split.” The couple ended their romance in May.

The couple had been linked since 2013, though they’ve never officially confirmed their ultra-private relationship.

