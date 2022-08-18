Jamie Foxx Debuts Music Video for His 'Night Shift' Song While Touting Success of Netflix Movie

"We still #1 on@netflix," Jamie Foxx tweeted as he debuted the now viral video "Bud" featuring Night Shift co-star James Franco

By
Published on August 18, 2022 02:54 PM

Jamie Foxx is celebrating the success of his latest Netflix film, Day Shift, with a new song release featuring none other than co-star Dave Franco.

The upbeat song is titled "Bud," in homage to Foxx's character in the film, Bud Jablonski. The wild music video for the track features vampire fangs, beautiful women, fancy cars, fights and Franco's line, "Blowing down fans with my best friend Bud."

"They're coming, you ready?" Franco, 37, asks Foxx over the phone as the video starts.

"It's here!!! Thanks to the fans #dayshift is so big we made a video for the theme song. We still #1 on@netflix🦊🔥@brownsugarbbn," Foxx, 54, tweeted about the new song and video debut.

Day Shift premiered August 12 on Netflix.

It follows Foxx's character, who works as a pool cleaner by day — and a vampire hunter by night in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley — as he tries to provide for his daughter.

The action-comedy also stars Snoop Dogg, Meagan Good and Steve Howey.

DAY SHIFT. JAMIE FOXX as BUD JABLONSKI
Parrish Lewis/Netflix

In the trailer for the film, Foxx's character attempts to get back into the international union of vampire hunters but has a record "chock-full of incidents."

"Things have changed since you got your a— kicked out of the union," Dogg says.

"If I don't come up with 10K, my wife and daughter are gonna move to Florida. And the union is the only place that could give me that kind of money," Foxx responds.

The trailer concludes with Foxx telling Franco to take vampire hunting seriously.

BUD (Mowing Down Vamps) Jamie Foxx & The BSB Boys
jamiefoxx/YouTube

"Vampires. They live amongst us. And all they are is murderers," Foxx warns. "It's not Eclipse, New Moon, Breaking Dawn: Part 1. It ain't like that, all right?"

Meanwhile, earlier this month in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Oscar-winning actor shared how he persuaded his former Any Given Sunday costar, Cameron Diaz, to come out of retirement.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz attend a photocall for "Annie" at Corinthia Hotel London on December 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/WireImage)
David M. Benett/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business," Foxx said. "We love her."

Explaining what it took to convince Diaz, 49, to join him in the upcoming Netflix movie, Back in Action, Foxx said it was simply from a proposal of having a good time.

"We miss special moments sometimes in our business, and I think this is a special moment," he continued. "So we're so happy that it's happening and looking forward to it."

"So it was literally, 'Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!' And I think that's what brought her to it," he told the outlet.

Related Articles
DAY SHIFT. (L-R) Jamie Foxx as Bud and Snoop Dogg as Big John in Day Shift.
See Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco on the Hunt for Vampires in 'Day Shift' Trailer
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz attend a photocall for "Annie" at Corinthia Hotel London on December 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/WireImage)
Jamie Foxx Says Promise of 'Fun' Brought Cameron Diaz Out of Retirement: 'This Is a Special Moment'
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Performs in Hungary, Plus Madonna, Jamie Foxx & Snoop, the Duplass Family and More
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz to Make Acting Return in Netflix Movie with Jamie Foxx: 'I Can't Frickin Wait'
Elton John at Soldier FIeld, Chicago, IL, August 5th, 2022.
Elton John Performs in Chicago, Plus Jamie Foxx & Dave Franco, Erykah Badu, Jason Mraz and More
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Goes All Out in New Jersey, Plus Megan Thee Stallion, Lilly Singh, Brooklyn Beckham and More
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Hits the Beach in Miami, Plus Katie Holmes, Shania Twain, Rebel Wilson and More
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Premieres His Latest in N.Y.C., Plus Chris Pine, 'Secret Headquarters' , Mila & Ashton and More
Nick jonas priyanka
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Make It a Date in L.A., Plus Karlie Kloss, Alison Brie & Dave Franco and More
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Heads Out in L.A., Plus Sofia Vergara & Heidi Klum, Jennifer Hudson and More
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper Brings the Love to Sweden, Plus the Beckhams, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel and More
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Guitarist Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE)
Cameron Diaz Was 'Encouraged' to 'Unretire' by Husband Benji Madden: She's 'Excited' (Source)
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Goes Out in London, Plus Christina Aguilera, LL Cool J, Gigi Hadid and More
Bethenney Frankel
Bethenny Frankel Shops in Saint-Tropez, Plus Billie Eilish, Chris Pratt, John Mulaney & Olivia Munn and More
Jo Koy Tiffany Haddish
Jo Koy and Tiffany Haddish Premiere 'Easter Sunday' , Plus Alicia Keys, Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco and More
Justice Smith plays Simon, Sophia Lillis plays Doric, Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures. ; VAMPIRE ACADEMY -- Episode 102 -- Pictured: -- (Photo by: Jose Haro/Peacock)
The Biggest TV and Movie Trailers From Comic-Con 2022