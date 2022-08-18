Jamie Foxx Debuts Music Video for His 'Night Shift' Song While Touting Success of Netflix Movie

Jamie Foxx is celebrating the success of his latest Netflix film, Day Shift, with a new song release featuring none other than co-star Dave Franco.

The upbeat song is titled "Bud," in homage to Foxx's character in the film, Bud Jablonski. The wild music video for the track features vampire fangs, beautiful women, fancy cars, fights and Franco's line, "Blowing down fans with my best friend Bud."

"They're coming, you ready?" Franco, 37, asks Foxx over the phone as the video starts.

"It's here!!! Thanks to the fans #dayshift is so big we made a video for the theme song. We still #1 on@netflix🦊🔥@brownsugarbbn," Foxx, 54, tweeted about the new song and video debut.

Day Shift premiered August 12 on Netflix.

It follows Foxx's character, who works as a pool cleaner by day — and a vampire hunter by night in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley — as he tries to provide for his daughter.

The action-comedy also stars Snoop Dogg, Meagan Good and Steve Howey.

Parrish Lewis/Netflix

In the trailer for the film, Foxx's character attempts to get back into the international union of vampire hunters but has a record "chock-full of incidents."

"Things have changed since you got your a— kicked out of the union," Dogg says.

"If I don't come up with 10K, my wife and daughter are gonna move to Florida. And the union is the only place that could give me that kind of money," Foxx responds.

The trailer concludes with Foxx telling Franco to take vampire hunting seriously.

jamiefoxx/YouTube

"Vampires. They live amongst us. And all they are is murderers," Foxx warns. "It's not Eclipse, New Moon, Breaking Dawn: Part 1. It ain't like that, all right?"

Meanwhile, earlier this month in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Oscar-winning actor shared how he persuaded his former Any Given Sunday costar, Cameron Diaz, to come out of retirement.

David M. Benett/WireImage

"Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business," Foxx said. "We love her."

Explaining what it took to convince Diaz, 49, to join him in the upcoming Netflix movie, Back in Action, Foxx said it was simply from a proposal of having a good time.

"We miss special moments sometimes in our business, and I think this is a special moment," he continued. "So we're so happy that it's happening and looking forward to it."

"So it was literally, 'Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!' And I think that's what brought her to it," he told the outlet.