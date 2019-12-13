Jamie Foxx Sings at His Own 52nd Birthday Bash at Popular Los Angeles Nightclub

Jamie Foxx celebrated his birthday in style.

The Oscar winner turns 52 on Friday but celebrated with an early birthday bash on Wednesday night at the popular Los Angeles hotspot Warwick Nightclub, a source tells PEOPLE.

Foxx was seen arriving after midnight to the birthday bash where DJ Irie was playing music. Not one to miss out on the fun, the actor/singer performed for almost an hour, singing multiple hip hop hits including Snoop Dog’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”‘

Rising singer Sela Vave, who Foxx has taken under his wing, was among the guests.

Those invited treated Foxx to a rendition of “Happy Birthday” before he left the nightclub at around 2 a.m.

Image zoom Jamie Foxx OGUT/Star Max/GC Images

Image zoom Jamie Foxx TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The festivities come days after Foxx surprised guests at Catch LA on Monday night when he unexpectedly dropped by the hotspot restaurant with a Santa Claus accompanying him.

Foxx is earning Oscar buzz for the upcoming movie Just Mercy, in which he plays a wrongfully convicted man on death row.

Foxx starred as Walter McMillian, a man who was convicted of murder in Alabama and was set to be executed before lawyer Bryan Stevenson, played by Michael B. Jordan in the movie, helped overturn his conviction.

Foxx is next set to star in Pixar’s latest sure-to-be heart-wrenching movie Soul which follows Joe Gardner, a middle school band teacher and aspiring jazz musician (voiced by Foxx), who finally gets a big break with a chance to perform at a popular jazz club — until he unexpectedly dies and must find a way back to his body.

Just Mercy opens Christmas Day, while Soul opens June 19, 2020.