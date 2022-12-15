Jamie Foxx Celebrates 55th Birthday with Throwback Photo of Himself as a 'Big Head Boy'

"Thanks for all the bday shouts," the Academy Award winner wrote on Instagram, thanking those who wished him well on Tuesday

By
Shafiq Najib
Shafiq Najib

Published on December 15, 2022 01:08 AM

Jamie Foxx is looking back on his childhood as he turns 55.

On Tuesday, the Academy Award winner celebrated his birthday by posting a throwback black-and-white photo of himself as a child.

"Dis big head boy bday and thanks for all the bday shouts #sagseason if it's my birthday it's your birthday," he captioned the post.

Foxx also shared another celebratory post in which he's seen standing next to an ice sculpture of his face that also read, "Happy Birthday Jamie."

In the snapshot, the "Blame It" singer is seen behind a table filled with glasses of champagne and cupcakes.

"Birthday vibes #setlife #sagittarius #sagseason ICE COLD," he wrote in the caption.

This summer, Foxx celebrated the success of his Netflix film Day Shift with the release of a new song featuring costar Dave Franco.

"It's here!!! Thanks to the fans #dayshift is so big we made a video for the theme song. We still #1 on @netflix🦊🔥@brownsugarbbn," Foxx tweeted about the new song and video debut at the time.

Starring Snoop Dogg, Meagan Good and Steve Howey, the action-comedy film follows Foxx's character, who works as a pool cleaner by day — and a vampire hunter by night in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley — as he tries to provide for his daughter.

