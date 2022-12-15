Entertainment Movies Jamie Foxx Celebrates 55th Birthday with Throwback Photo of Himself as a 'Big Head Boy' "Thanks for all the bday shouts," the Academy Award winner wrote on Instagram, thanking those who wished him well on Tuesday By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 15, 2022 01:08 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Jamie Foxx is looking back on his childhood as he turns 55. On Tuesday, the Academy Award winner celebrated his birthday by posting a throwback black-and-white photo of himself as a child. "Dis big head boy bday and thanks for all the bday shouts #sagseason if it's my birthday it's your birthday," he captioned the post. Watch Jamie Foxx Make Snoop Dogg Laugh Mid-Interview with His Donald Trump Impersonation Foxx also shared another celebratory post in which he's seen standing next to an ice sculpture of his face that also read, "Happy Birthday Jamie." In the snapshot, the "Blame It" singer is seen behind a table filled with glasses of champagne and cupcakes. "Birthday vibes #setlife #sagittarius #sagseason ICE COLD," he wrote in the caption. This summer, Foxx celebrated the success of his Netflix film Day Shift with the release of a new song featuring costar Dave Franco. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Foxx Praises Will Smith's 'Incredible' 'Emancipation' Movie Months After Oscars Controversy "It's here!!! Thanks to the fans #dayshift is so big we made a video for the theme song. We still #1 on @netflix🦊🔥@brownsugarbbn," Foxx tweeted about the new song and video debut at the time. Starring Snoop Dogg, Meagan Good and Steve Howey, the action-comedy film follows Foxx's character, who works as a pool cleaner by day — and a vampire hunter by night in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley — as he tries to provide for his daughter.