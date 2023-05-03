Jamie Foxx Thanks Fans as He Breaks His Silence 3 Weeks After Hospitalization: 'Feeling Blessed'

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," read a message on the actor's Instagram page

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 3, 2023 03:26 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Jamie Foxx attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Jamie Foxx is feeling the love from his fans.

On Wednesday, three weeks after his family revealed that he was hospitalized due to a medical complication, the Oscar winner, 55, wrote on Instagram: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Over on his Instagram Story, he also gave a shoutout to Nick Cannon for filling in on his hosting duties for the upcoming season of Beat Shazam: "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon."

His daughter Corinne wrote on her Instagram Story while sharing her dad's post, "Thanks for the love!"

On April 12, Corinne, 29, announced in a statement on Instagram that her dad had "experienced a medical complication" the day prior. He was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close and is directed by Foxx's Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon.

Corinne shared at the time that "due to quick action and great care," Foxx was "on his way to recovery" at that point. The Foxx family also thanked fans for their prayers while giving that update.

A source later told PEOPLE on April 21 that the actor's health was continuing to improve. "He's okay, thank God," the source said at the time. "He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation."

RELATED VIDEO: Martin Lawrence Says Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing Better' After Medical Complication

Multiple sources had told PEOPLE that Foxx was steadily improving as he worked toward recovery in a Georgia medical facility.

Production on the Netflix movie resumed soon after. He was last seen filming on April 10. Due to his hospitalization, one stunt double stood in for Foxx and a second individual served as his photo double.

