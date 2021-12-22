Jamie Foxx said he would bow for costar Willem Dafoe seven times whenever the actor walked onto the Spider-Man set

Jamie Foxx Would Bow to Willem Dafoe on Spider-Man: No Way Home Set: 'You're Just Amazing'

Foxx, 54, who reprises his role as Max Dillon/Electro in the superhero movie, told Marvel.com that he was so thrilled to work with Dafoe, 66, that he bowed in his honor whenever he was in Dafoe's presence.

Dafoe also reprises his role from the Spider-Man universe in the latest film, returning to play Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in No Way Home. He originally played the role in the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films.

"Mr. Dafoe — as I would call him — every time I walked onto the set, I would bow seven times," Foxx told Marvel.com.

Foxx explained to Marvel.com why he decided to bow seven times for Dafoe, telling the website, "I said, 'I'm going to bow seven times because I've been watching [your movies] for years and you're just amazing.'"

Jamie Foxx Credit: Marvel

He added, "It was just so funny and when he wasn't doing his thing, he was doing jokes and everything like that, which is usually what I do; he had me on the ground cracking up. When you're able to come together for something that's fun, with people that you really admire and respect, that's just the cherry on top."

Foxx and Dafoe never shared the screen in a Spider-Man film prior to No Way Home, although they both played villains before. Dafoe appeared in 2002's Spider-Man, plus Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3, while Foxx has appeared in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 opposite Andrew Garfield.

Along with Foxx and Dafoe, No Way Home also stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan and Alfred Molina as Dr. Otto Octavius.

Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe Credit: Columbia

When the film opened on Dec. 17, No Way Home earned $253 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, per the Associated Press. With its impressive box office numbers, the latest Spider-Man movie saw the third-best movie opening ever, falling just behind Avengers: Endgame ($357.1 million) and Avengers: Infinity War ($257.7 million.)