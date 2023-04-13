Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action' Cancels Day of Filming After His Medical Emergency: Sources

Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx said Wednesday that the Oscar winner was recovering after experiencing a "medical complication"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Elissa Rosen
Published on April 13, 2023 05:39 PM

Jamie Foxx's Netflix movie is reconfiguring its production schedule after the actor experienced a medical complication.

A source tells PEOPLE that Back in Action's set was "shut down" on Wednesday following the lead actor's health scare that happened Tuesday. Filming resumed on Thursday using a stand-in for Foxx on set, a source says.

According to an email obtained by PEOPLE Thursday, a casting director on Back in Action — which Foxx, 55, had been filming in Atlanta with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close earlier this week — informed extras that a scene set to film this Sunday has been canceled due to "changes in production."

That scene will not be rescheduled due to the changes, but scenes scheduled to film on Monday and Tuesday are expected to move forward as planned, per the memo.

A spokesperson for Netflix did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Foxx's daughter Corinne, 29, issued a statement on Instagram Wednesday informing fans that the actor is recovering after facing a "medical complication." A source said Thursday that the actor is "stable."

Jamie Foxx
Kristy Sparow/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne wrote. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Foxx's rep has not commented further on the actor's condition.

Back in Action marks Diaz's first big-screen project since since 2014's Annie remake, which also starred Foxx.

The pair had been spotted filming scenes for the movie in London multiple times in recent months before Foxx, Diaz, 50, and Close, 76, were each spotted filming in Atlanta on Monday. In one set of pictures taken in March, the pair were filming in the English countryside; Diaz was separately pictured filming scenes on a speedboat in the River Thames in February.

A film source previously revealed to PEOPLE that Foxx was instrumental in getting Diaz to make another movie.

"When this project came along and she was pursued by Jamie Foxx, who she has known and worked with for years, she decided to go for it," the source said.

In August, Foxx shared with Entertainment Tonight that he persuaded Diaz to come out of retirement for Back in Action by convincing her that they would have a good time. "It was literally, 'Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!' And I think that's what brought her to it," he said at the time.

Related Articles
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
'Back in Action' : Everything to Know About the Film Starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz
Bad Boys 4 filming Will Smith
Will Smith Reunites with Martin Lawrence on Atlanta Set of 'Bad Boys 4'
'Little Mermaid' Featurette Shows New Footage from Upcoming Live-Action Disney Film
Melissa McCarthy's Ursula Makes a Deal with 'The Little Mermaid' in New Footage from Remake: Watch
April 10, 2023 Jamie Foxx is pictured on set of "Back in Action" in Atlanta on Monday. According to reports, the actor suffered a ''medical emergency'' on Tuesday and was taken to a hospital. Though the actor is reportedly now communicating the situation was serious enough that he was hospitalized and family members have flown in to be with him.
Jamie Foxx Was Seen Filming 'Back in Action' with Cameron Diaz Days Before 'Medical Complication'
Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Michelle Yeoh Brings Her Best Actress Oscar to Father's Grave in Malaysia: 'Brought Mr. O Home'
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Is 'On His Way to Recovery' After Facing 'Medical Complication'
Courthouse Floor Collapse Savannah
At least 4 Construction Workers Injured After Floor Collapses in Savannah's 124-Year-Old Courthouse 
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Shares 'Thank You' Message with Fans Following 'Rennervations' Premiere
Jeremy Renner speaks onstage during the world premiere event for the Disney+ original series "Rennervations"
Jeremy Renner Says He'll Keep Snowplow After Accident: 'I Just Gotta Learn to Drive It Better'
Jeremy Renner at the premiere of "Rennervations" held at Westwood Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Says 'I'm Overflowing with Gratitude' on First Red Carpet Appearance Since Accident (Exclusive)
Atlanta, GA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - *WEB EMBARGO UNTIL APRIL 11, 2023 UNTIL 6:00 PM ET ** Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz are pictured filming a game scene for "Back in Action" in Atlanta. Jamie Foxx was also on the call sheet today but he filmed a different scene without the two stars. Pictured: Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz BACKGRID USA 11 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close Cheer for a Soccer Team While Filming Netflix Movie 'Back in Action'
all the songs Taylor Swift has written about Joe Alwyn
Joe Alwyn Heads to Hungary to Film Movie After Taylor Swift Breakup: What Else He Has Coming Soon
Jada Harris and ShyTiona J. Bishop, Two Florida Women Charged After Posting Their Abuse of an Elderly Dementia Patient on Snapchat
Florida Healthcare Workers Allegedly Livestreamed Abuse of Elderly Dementia Patient
Fool's Paradise | Official Trailer
See Ray Liotta Help Charlie Day Get a Job in Hollywood in First Trailer for 'Fool's Paradise'
The Mother. Jennifer Lopez as "The Mother" in The Mother.
Jennifer Lopez Is Mother! See Her Return to Action in Trailer for Netflix's 'The Mother' (Exclusive)
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening; Paul Rudd attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening
Paul Rudd Sent Jeremy Renner a Fake Cameo After Snowplow Accident: 'Next Time ... Let the Snow Melt'