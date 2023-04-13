Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action' Cancels Day of Filming After His Medical Emergency: Sources

Jamie Foxx's Netflix movie is reconfiguring its production schedule after the actor experienced a medical complication.

A source tells PEOPLE that Back in Action's set was "shut down" on Wednesday following the lead actor's health scare that happened Tuesday. Filming resumed on Thursday using a stand-in for Foxx on set, a source says.

According to an email obtained by PEOPLE Thursday, a casting director on Back in Action — which Foxx, 55, had been filming in Atlanta with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close earlier this week — informed extras that a scene set to film this Sunday has been canceled due to "changes in production."

That scene will not be rescheduled due to the changes, but scenes scheduled to film on Monday and Tuesday are expected to move forward as planned, per the memo.

A spokesperson for Netflix did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Foxx's daughter Corinne, 29, issued a statement on Instagram Wednesday informing fans that the actor is recovering after facing a "medical complication." A source said Thursday that the actor is "stable."

Kristy Sparow/Getty

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne wrote. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Foxx's rep has not commented further on the actor's condition.

Back in Action marks Diaz's first big-screen project since since 2014's Annie remake, which also starred Foxx.

The pair had been spotted filming scenes for the movie in London multiple times in recent months before Foxx, Diaz, 50, and Close, 76, were each spotted filming in Atlanta on Monday. In one set of pictures taken in March, the pair were filming in the English countryside; Diaz was separately pictured filming scenes on a speedboat in the River Thames in February.

A film source previously revealed to PEOPLE that Foxx was instrumental in getting Diaz to make another movie.

"When this project came along and she was pursued by Jamie Foxx, who she has known and worked with for years, she decided to go for it," the source said.

In August, Foxx shared with Entertainment Tonight that he persuaded Diaz to come out of retirement for Back in Action by convincing her that they would have a good time. "It was literally, 'Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!' And I think that's what brought her to it," he said at the time.