Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey Go on a Journey to 'the Great Before' in New Trailer for Pixar's Soul

Joe is about to discover the meaning of life.

A new trailer for Pixar’s upcoming movie Soul dropped on Thursday, starring Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner. Joe is a middle school band teacher who suddenly finds himself in a much different place after a freak accident causes him to revert back to his soul state.

“Today started out as the best day of my life,” he says as the trailer shows him finally getting a chance to play a set in a big jazz theater. But as he’s calling his loved ones to celebrate, Joe falls through an open manhole and suddenly finds himself in what seems to be the afterlife.

He joins a line of people heading towards a bright light and quickly starts freaking out enough that he breaks a barrier and ends up in a much different place — this one filled with light and happy people.

“This is heaven?” Joe asks.

“No, it’s the great before. This is where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth,” the soul in charge tells him.

The great before is where he meets Soul 22, voiced by Tina Fey. And it’s not happy about being forced to go to Earth.

“Okay look, I already know everything about Earth and I don’t want anything to do with it,” Soul 22 says.

“You’re missing out on the joys of life!” Joe responds, trying to teach her about things like pizza before realizing he can’t taste, smell or feel while he’s a soul.

The two embark on an adventure that takes them through Joe’s life, discovering how he’s still alive in a coma.

“Is all this living really worth dying for?” Soul 22 asks near the end.

The creators behind big-screen hits like Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Cars, Ratatouille, A Bug’s Life, The Good Dinosaur and Coco unexpectedly announced that they were making the new film in June 2019.

The film — which will be the 23rd story in the Pixar cannon released since the Emeryville, California-based CGI film production company launched in 1995 — was written and directed by two-time Oscar winner Pete Docter (Inside Out, Up)

Soul hits theaters on June 19.