Jamie Foxx and Daughter Corinne Hilariously Debate Over All the Times He's Embarrassed Her

Jamie Foxx might project all kinds of coolness to his fans, but that doesn't exempt him from embarrassing his daughters.

The Oscar winner — dad to Corinne, 27, and Annalise, 11 — created the upcoming Netflix show Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! about the relationship he and Corinne had when she was younger. And it turns out the title really applies to Jamie.

"He's very charismatic and he's, you know, an entertainer," Corinne told CBS This Morning: Saturday in an interview with her dad. "And that's great when he's an actor. But when he's a dad, that's the last thing a teenage daughter wants her dad to be, which is over-the-top and drawing attention to himself."

"Wait a minute!" Jamie, 53, interjected.

"You are kinda more over-the-top!" Corinne continued. "And so, we had all these hilarious stories, and we thought, 'Why not make these episodes of a TV show?'"

2018 Fox Network Upfront Image zoom Credit: John Lamparski/WireImage

Corinne serves as executive producer on the show, with Jamie playing the corny dad. All these years later, Jamie can accept that he might've been embarrassing for his then-teenage daughter to be around.

"I think that's the thing. I think all dads think they the dopest," he said. "But your kids be like, 'Eh, this corny dude!'

"Now, once she started the cheerleading squad, we started our cheerleading squad for her. So, we would show up at the games with a picture of her on our T-shirts. We wanted to just show her that we love her. And even though it was embarrassing for her at the time, it's what I call 'good embarrassing.'"

Still, Corinne knows she got the best deal when it comes to a supportive father.

"A-plus," she said of the grade she'd give her dad. "He thinks the world of us, and we can feel it. And that's really powerful for a young girl to grow up and have such a strong father figure in her life."