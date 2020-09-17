Jamie Foxx Celebrates Daughter Corinne's Creative Arts Emmy Win: 'You Are My Heart'

“You are my heart and I am so proud of you,” Jamie Foxx wrote

Jamie Foxx couldn’t be prouder of his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

The 26-year-old actress won a Creative Arts Emmy Wednesday for outstanding variety special for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “Good Times” and celebrated the achievement with her famous dad. Foxx, 52, shared a video of the pair clinking wine glasses to mark the special moment.

“Celebration, celebration,” Foxx says in the video on his Instagram page, with Corinne adding, “Cheers!” as they each raised a glass.

“Somebody just won an Emmy,” Foxx continues. “My beautiful daughter Corinne Marie Foxx — all grown up and she is an Emmy winner for live in front of a studio audience for Good Times.”

He captioned the post, “I would like to introduce to you my daughter Emmy award winning @corinnefoxx !!!! Congratulations on your Emmy award performance!!! in good times on live in front of a studio audience!!! You are my heart and I am so proud of you… Keep elevating… I love you!”

Corinne also shared a video from her wine celebration, featuring her pouring a glass and dancing. “What Emmy win celebrations look like in 2020 🍾👏🏽🏆 #StillCelebratingTho” she wrote alongside the video.

Earlier in the day she posted another celebration photo, writing, “WE WON AN EMMY! 🏆 Outstanding Variety Special (LIVE) 🏆 congrats to all our amazing producers for putting this show together! Such a dream!”

Corinne began co-hosting Beat Shazam with her dad for the Fox game show’s second season in 2018 and then returned to co-host the third season. Last May, she opened up about her relationship with Foxx on and off the show, telling PEOPLE Now that he is “the most supportive dad in the world.”