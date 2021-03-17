Jamie Foxx Advocates for Early Screenings of Colon Cancer in New PSA: It ‘Affects Everyone’ 

Jamie Foxx is a new champion for the early detection of colon cancer.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the Oscar-winning star's new PSA to promote early screenings of colon cancer for men and women 45 years of age or older, in partnership with Stand Up To Cancer and Exact Sciences.

"Cancer affects everyone. I've lost good friends - young friends – to this deadly disease," Foxx, 53, said. "We need to make sure that we are taking care of our bodies, paying attention to certain things that you didn't necessarily think about when you were younger."

"Medical issues come up and you may not know what's at your disposal, so that is why I am proud to shine a light on the importance of getting screened for colon cancer early and bring awareness to the options that are available with this PSA campaign," he added.

In the PSA, Foxx noted that for many people time may be an issue when getting checked early.

"We're all busy and we think 'when do we fit it in?' Well, make the time. It might just mean more time with your family down the road," he said. "This disease can be very treatable when caught early so the sooner you know what's up with your health the better."

"Don't make the mistake of waiting until you have symptoms or thinking you're not at risk because it doesn't run in your family," added Foxx. "Take control."

Nearly 148,000 Americans will receive a new diagnosis of colon or rectal cancer in 2020, according to the American Cancer Society.

In the United States, Black people have the highest rate of colon cancer compared to any other ethnic group. They are 20% more likely to get cancer and 40% more likely to die than any other population, according to the ACS.

The new campaign arrives seven months after the death of Oscar nominee Chadwick Boseman, who died last August at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer. Foxx was among a slew of stars who mourned Boseman's death.

"Please Jesus please... I know you know what's best... but at this moment our hearts are writhing with so much pain... so to lose this beautiful black king renders me weak...please watch over his family and loved ones....," Foxx wrote on Instagram at the time. "@chadwickboseman you have touched the lives of all of us... u will forever be remembered in the highest regard... REST IN POWER! our black king! Our black panther! 💔💔💔."

The PSA campaign is part of a larger initiative between Exact Sciences and Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C). With a $10 million grant from Exact Sciences, SU2C is launching a new colorectal cancer "Dream Team" of researchers that will identify communities near institutions that help medically underserved communities.