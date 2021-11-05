Watch Jamie Dornan Sing 'Everlasting Love' to Caitríona Balfe in Exclusive Clip of Belfast 

Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe shine in a new, romantic clip of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, in theaters on Nov. 12

Jamie Dornan is showing off his singing chops!

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Belfast, Dornan shines in a romantic scene from the upcoming Kenneth Branagh movie wherein his character, Pa, sings "Everlasting Love" to his wife, Ma, played by Outlander's Caitríona Balfe.

"Filled with regret I come back beggin' you/Forgive, forget," Dornan sings to his costar in a black and white scene where he performs in front of an audience. "Where's the love we once knew?/Open up your eyes, then you'll realize here I stand/With my everlasting love."

The story is told through the eyes of a young boy growing up in Ireland during the tumultuous late 1960s. Dornan and Balfe play the young boy's parents.

Described as "a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy's childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s," the film tells the story of how the family's life is changed by the upheaval around them. The family contemplates leaving their home forever amid the "civil war" that's broken out in the streets.

Belfast Credit: focus features

Belfast is based on Branagh's own experiences growing up in Ireland as a young boy, and while Balfe and Dornan play fictional versions of his parents, the director's siblings each make cameos in the film, the actress told Entertainment Weekly.

"[Branagh] sent me the script before we'd spoken. It's so full of heart, I got emotional reading it," she told EW, adding that her character, Ma, "just felt so familiar" and reminded her of her own childhood.

"Even though this is Ken's story, he wanted us to connect with the things personal to us, and find similarities between ourselves and his parents," Balfe added.

Branagh reflected on his childhood in an interview with Vanity Fair, looking back on the summer of 1969 when he was just eight years old and the Troubles political conflict first began.

"In a way, innocence was lost, things would never be the same again," he said. "It's something I've been trying to understand, as I grow older, that it was a moment when the world tried to insist that you put away childish things, and demanded that you are dragged into this perilous adulthood."