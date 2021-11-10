Watch Jamie Dornan Sing His 'Irresistible' Rendition of 'Everlasting Love' at Belfast Premiere

Jamie Dornan knows how to keep a crowd entertained.

The actor, 39, treated the audience to a rendition of Love Affair's "Everlasting Love" at the premiere of his latest film, Belfast. Dornan's impressive performance was captured in a video posted by the official Belfast Instagram account Tuesday.

"Jamie Dornan serenades the crowd at last night's #BELFAST premiere with his irresistible rendition of Everlasting Love. 🎤🎶," the account captioned the clip.

The video begins with Dornan taking the stage to cheers from the crowd before he launches into his song while his costars, Catriona Balfe and Jude Hill, dance along. As he closes out the song, Dornan is met with applause and whistles from his audience.

Dornan's performance took place at the Belfast post-premiere celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, according to Variety. The outlet reported that Dornan was called to perform by the band, who stopped their set to welcome him onstage.

While Variety reported that Dornan seemed a little "nervous" before his set, he was clearly a hit, getting the whole room up and dancing during his performance.

In Belfast, Dornan's character Pa sings "Everlasting Love" to Balfe's character, Ma. PEOPLE debuted a first look at the romantic scene Friday, showing a sneak peek at Dornan belting out the hit song.

Dornan told Entertainment Tonight Canada that singing in Belfast was "terror like you can't even imagine, adding, "it's rough. It's like an extra thing you have to worry about." Still, he said he got a little extra help from Love Affair while filming his singing scene.

Belfast Credit: Rob Youngson/Focus Features

"With the song, it's my vocals but also the vocals of Love Affair, as well," he explained to the outlet. "So I'm sort of bolstered by that and I'm not totally exposed by myself. I've sang in a lot of things recently."

He joked, "I think the last four, five things I've done I've sang in and it's becoming habitual … I don't remember how to just do straight acting and I'm always singing."

Along with Dornan and Balfe, Belfast also stars Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds, Lewis McAskie and Jude Hill. It was written and directed by Kenneth Branagh.