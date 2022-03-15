Jamie Dornan Recalls When Robert Pattinson Didn't 'Fit In' Their Friend Group Due to Twilight Fame

"He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us," Jamie Dornan told Entertainment Tonight of Robert Pattinson

Jamie Dornan is giving his take on Robert Pattinson's claims he was once "the last one invited" to outings with their now-famous friends in the past.

Earlier this month, Pattinson told Entertainment Tonight that Dornan, Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox and Eddie Redmayne "were all roommates," and that he "was invited as an afterthought" to gatherings.

"There'd be like one slice of pizza left and I'd be like, 'Is there any for me?' " The Batman star quipped.

Dornan, 39, set the record straight with his side of the story in his own conversation with ET on Sunday at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, denying there was no "pity invite" for Pattinson, 35.

Instead, Dornan said, Pattinson "sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, 'Does he really fit in with us?' "

"Because we were not working and he's working all the time," explained the Belfast actor. "He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us and we've sort of, not caught up, but we all started working more consistently, but yeah, Jesus, we've known each other a long time."

Dornan also addressed Pattinson's comments to Access on the red carpet, joking, "Why would you leave him at home? He was the good-looking one."

"He was the one that got us in; he got us all the attention," the actor added, laughing. "He was too successful for us, I think, early on. ... We all took our time. I'm still not there, compared to those guys."

"But we had a lot of fun back in the day," Dornan said.

While Dornan still has a close relationship with Garfield, 38, he insisted he wasn't behind the recent meeting of the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor and Dornan's Belfast costar Jude Hill.

"I came over and you were already talking to him," Dornan told Variety in a joint interview with his castmates following Hill and Garfield's special moment. "I thought, 'All right, maybe he's moved on from me.' "