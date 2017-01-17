Lest anyone be confused, Jamie Dornan wants fans to know that he is nothing like his Fifty Shades character, Christian Grey

Jamie Dornan Has 'No Interest' in the World of BDSM or in His Fifty Shades Character

Lest anyone be confused, Jamie Dornan wants fans to know that he is not Christian Grey.

The 34-year-old Irish actor is drawing the line between him and his Fifty Shades Darker character — a successful billionaire and passionate playboy involved in the sexual subculture of bondage, dominance and sadomasochism.

“It doesn’t float my boat,” Dornan told GQ Australia for its February 2017 cover story. “I’ve always been open-minded and liberal — I’d never judge anyone’s sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there’s a million different ways to please yourself, sexually.”

It’s not just Grey’s sexual experiences that Dornan distances himself from. He’s not actually a fan of the uptight businessman himself.

“[He’s] not the sort of bloke I’d get along with,” Jamie revealed. “All my mates are easygoing and quick to laugh — I wouldn’t imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don’t think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates.”

To prepare to take on the role in the big-screen adaptation of E. L. James’ hit erotic book Fifty Shades of Grey, Dornan paid a visit a BDSM session at a sex dungeon — similar to Grey’s infamous “Red Room.”

“It was like nothing I’d experienced before,” Dornan said, when looking back on the experience — which was run by a Fifty Shades adviser. “I’d never seen any form of S&M before this. I had no interest in that world.”

He may not have had any interest in that world, but a whole lot of people sure did. The first film opened big in 2015 — taking in over $90 million over President’s Day weekend. Its two sequels were quickly green-lit.

No one was surprised more than Dornan.

“I always had a strong belief that it would be a success and make a lot of money. You don’t have to be a scientist to work out that 100 million readers of the book will translate into bums on seats in the cinema. But I didn’t expect it to be this big, to be honest,” he said.

As for those who write off the films, he doesn’t fault the haters. “I don’t blame people,” he said. “I’ve got plenty of opinions about things I don’t know a lot about, or that I don’t give a chance — it’s just the nature of the beast. I’m not going to lose any sleep over it.”

Luckily at home, Dornan has nothing but love surrounding him — with wife Amelia Warner and daughters, Dulcie, 3, and Phoebe, 11 months, helping him stay grounded at home.

“You see plenty of that in this industry — the people around you f—— lose the plot and you become a prick,” he said. “I think I have great people around me. …I’ve had the same group of mates since I was a child and my wife and my kids and all that stuff doesn’t change. And none of those people will let me change, unless they’re not very good people.”