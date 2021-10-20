WATCH: Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe Are 'Living in a Civil War' in Haunting Belfast Trailer

Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds and more star in Belfast, a drama based on director Kenneth Branagh's experience growing up in 1960s Ireland

One family is caught in the conflict of 1960s Ireland in the latest trailer for Belfast, a new drama from director Kenneth Branagh.

In a new trailer for the upcoming film, Jamie Dornan stars as a young father of two boys who has an idyllic life with his children and wife, played by Outlander's Caitríona Balfe.

Described as "a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy's childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s," the film tells the story of how the family's life is changed by the upheaval around them. The family contemplates leaving their home forever amid the "civil war" that's broken out in the streets.

"How can I leave Belfast?" Balfe asks Dornan in the trailer, above. "Everybody likes them and everybody looks after them," she adds, referring to their children.

When she asks Dornan what he wants, he replies, "I want my family with me. I want you."

In a voiceover at the start of the trailer, Judi Dench's character says, "We all have a story to tell, but what makes each one different is not how the story ends, but rather, the place where it begins."

Belfast is based on Branagh's own experiences growing up in Ireland as a young boy, and while she and Dornan play fictional versions of his parents, the director's siblings each make cameos in the film, Balfe told Entertainment Weekly.

"[Branagh] sent me the script before we'd spoken. It's so full of heart, I got emotional reading it," she told EW, adding that her character, Ma, "just felt so familiar" and reminded her of her own childhood.

"Even though this is Ken's story, he wanted us to connect with the things personal to us, and find similarities between ourselves and his parents," she added.

Branagh reflected on his childhood in an interview with Vanity Fair, looking back on the summer of 1969 when he was just eight years old and the Troubles political conflict first began.

"In a way, innocence was lost, things would never be the same again," he said. "It's something I've been trying to understand, as I grow older, that it was a moment when the world tried to insist that you put away childish things, and demanded that you are dragged into this perilous adulthood."

Branagh wrote and directed Belfast, which first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and also stars Jude Hill as Buddy and Ciarán Hinds as Buddy's grandfather.