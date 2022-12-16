Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner's Relationship Timeline

Jamie Dornan knew Amelia Warner would be his wife from the moment he met her.

The couple started dating in 2010 and later married in 2013, though as Dornan later revealed during an appearance on Face to Face with Irish journalist Eamonn Mallie, he knew the pair would end up together from their first encounter.

"I didn't tell her that," he laughed. "That would have been a bit too strong, I think, as an opener. It was definitely an epiphany moment. I feel like you'll have a few of those in your life."

The Irish actor, known for films like the Fifty Shades trilogy and Belfast, said that he had known of the film composer, musician and former actress and always "fancied her" before their run-in at a party.

"I had this weird thing where I always felt that if I met her that we would just get on," he said. "It was just a strange thing. Something about her eyes. I just thought that we would work."

The couple have since become parents to three daughters, Dulcie, Elva and Alberta, though they are very protective of their private life and offer few glimpses into their relationship or family. However, Dornan and Warner will step out together publicly from time to time to attend the occasional awards show or one of Dornan's movie premieres.

From a fateful first meeting in Los Angeles to raising three daughters together, here's a breakdown of Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner's relationship.

2010: Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner meet

On The Late Late Show with James Corden, Dornan revealed how he met the actress and film composer.

"She'd been an actor so I knew who she was," he said. "I always fancied her, and we were doing karaoke and ... a friend of ours said, 'Listen, Amelia Warner's at a house party up by Los Feliz and she's single.' I literally dropped the mic and was like, you know, ran for the hills."

April 2013: Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner get married

Dornan and Warner married in April 2013 shortly after the Belfast actor proposed at a very special spot.

"We met, we instantly got on great, and we chatted all night," he told Corden of their first encounter. "She was sat on the step of our friends' house. ... I just rocked up at this house, and two-and-a-half, three years later, I proposed to her on the very steps that we met. Which was lovely."

June 2013: Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner are expecting their first baby

A few months after they wed, Dornan and Warner announced that they were expecting their first child together.

In a later interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Dornan had nothing but praise for his wife and how adaptable she was during the pregnancy. "A lot of people would have had a s--- fit at 30-something weeks pregnant hearing, 'Darling, we're going to Vancouver this week for four months — we're going to have a Canadian baby and I'm going to do a film where, for parts of it, I will be naked,' " he said. "That's a tough pitch but my wife is an incredible person."

November 2013: Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner welcome their first baby

The couple became parents in November 2013 with the birth of their daughter Dulcie. The little girl was born in Canada, where the actor was filming Fifty Shades of Grey.

October 16, 2015: Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner are expecting their second baby

Warner displayed her growing baby bump while on a stroll with Dornan in London, confirming that the couple were expecting their second child. The pair walked arm-in-arm and were bundled up for the cold.

February 2016: Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner welcome their second baby

Dornan and Warner welcomed Elva Dornan in early 2016. In an appearance on Live! With Kelly, Dornan spoke about being a father of two.

"We've got two little girls now, so it's pretty insane. One of my best friends said that one is a pet, two is a zoo," he said.

Dornan added that he's learned to adapt. "It's been a big adjustment and it's definitely harder and you get less time to yourself, but human beings are very good at adaptation," he said. "You have to just go with it and accept less sleep and accept less time in your hands and accept less reading of books and washing and all the usual things you do in a day."

January 31, 2017: Jamie Dornan says he doesn't bring Christian Grey home to Amelia Warner

Dornan's Fifty Shades of Grey character Christian Grey is obsessed with BDSM, but the actor told Ellen DeGeneres he is much less experienced in that department.

"The funny thing is, pretty much everything you find in the red room, you've used a version of, but not for the same effect," he told DeGeneres. "Like, it's more for riding a horse or something. Or doing up a bag that's particularly full and if you're using a buckle. That kind of thing. You have the skill set and you kind of surprise yourself. Most of it — I have to admit — I was very green about all that stuff."

The actor also said he wouldn't be bringing home any of Grey's preferred tools to his wife.

"I don't think she wants a used prop," he said of Warner.

February 10, 2017: Jamie Dornan says he and Amelia Warner enjoy binge-watching movies together

While speaking to PEOPLE, Dornan shared that he'd become an animated film enthusiast thanks to his young daughters. But between repeat viewings of favorites like Frozen and Trolls, the Wild Mountain Thyme actor said he and Warner spend quality time binge-watching other TV shows and movies.

"We've got quite a good cinema setup in our house for watching movies," he told PEOPLE. "But we're like everyone else, [we watch] Netflix and Downton [Abbey] and we very easily binge when the kids are asleep."

He also shared that he wasn't opposed to Warner watching the Fifty Shades films.

"It's totally her choice, if she wants to, but I don't imagine why she'd want to see it," he added. "Yeah, I'm not going to tell her what she can and can't do, I'm very un-Christian-like in that way but no, I don't think she has any plans to see it."

February 12, 2017: Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner hit the red carpet

Just days after the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker, Dornan and Warner graced the red carpet of the 70th BAFTA Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall. Dornan wore a classic tux and Warner stunned in a shimmering rainbow sequin dress.

October 7, 2018: Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner are expecting their third baby

Dornan and Warner confirmed in October 2019 that they were expecting another baby. The couple are typically tight-lipped about their personal lives, but in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dornan shared his plans to take a break from acting to be with his family after the birth.

"I think for this one, I'm going to have a lot more control over [my schedule]. [With] the first two [kids], I was sort of at the mercy of Fifty Shades' schedule," Dornan said.

"The first one we had in Canada, and I started filming three days after she was born," he continued. "The second one we had in London, and I flew to Canada 10 days later and started filming the second."

March 2019: Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner confirm the birth of their third baby

The newest addition to the Dornan-Warner household arrived in early 2019. The mom of three confirmed the birth of their baby girl Alberta in an Instagram post commemorating U.K. Mother's Day on March 31.

"So proud of these three glorious girls, it's an honour being their mummy..feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday," Warner wrote alongside a photo of three pairs of children's shoes.

A few months before the birth, Dornan quipped that baby No. 3 might be where he and Warner draw the line for kids.

"Part of me feels like [I need] to put a cork in it after this," he said. "But then, alternatively, I feel like we make really great kids. Maybe we'll just — if my wife's willing — do it until we can't do it anymore. It's all up to her. I do the fun bit."

May 10, 2020: Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner's daughters dress him up

What started out as playtime with his and Warner's daughters took a surprising "turn," according to the Irish actor. Dornan shared an Instagram snap of himself in a red dress, a bright blue wig and shiny snake-print heels.

"Dressing up with my daughters took a turn," he wrote. "Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She's sweet."

June 19, 2020: Jamie Dornan supports Amelia Warner's new music

In 2020, Warner released a five-track EP recorded at the couple's countryside home. The usually low-key Dornan supported his wife's work with a shout-out on Instagram.

"My wonderful wife @awarnermusic has an EP out today," he captioned the post. "Buy it or stream it or do what you want with it from iTunes or Spotify or Amazon or wherever you get your music."

December 2, 2020: Jamie Dornan opens up about parenting with Amelia Warner in quarantine

The actor gave some insight into his home life during an appearance on The Tonight Show, where he opened up about the challenging but fun times he and Warner faced parenting three young girls during quarantine.

"It's been all-encompassing, it's kind of been the agony and the ecstasy in the same period of time," said Dornan.

"Kids are amazing, 'cause they truly live in the moment," he added. "So they're not concerned about what's happening and why the world is the way it is at this age. You know, they're just, 'this is what we have now let's have fun.' So that's a great thing to be around."

February 27, 2022: Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner attend the SAG Awards

The Belfast cast were nominated for best ensemble at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Dornan and Warner walked the red carpet, where she wore a sleek, pink one-shoulder gown.

March 8, 2022: Jamie Dornan pays tribute to Amelia Warner and their daughters

On International Women's Day, Dornan recognized the ladies in his life on Instagram with a rare photo of Warner and their three girls. "I'm nothing but a pile of dust without this crew," he captioned the shot, which showed Warner, Dulcie, Elva and Alberta walking hand-in-hand with their backs facing the camera.

March 27, 2022: Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner attend the Oscars

Sir Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical film Belfast, which Dornan starred in, was nominated for seven Oscars at the 94th Academy Awards. Dornan attended the ceremony with Warner. The next day, Dornan posted a photo with his wife, who donned a flowing yellow gown. He also shared some thoughts on the eventful night, including a playful nod to the slap heard around the world.

"What a fight, sorry, Night!" he wrote. "Thank you to @theacademy for having us and @maisonvalentino and @omega for kitting me out. This @belfastmovie journey has been the honour of my career. Unforgettable."