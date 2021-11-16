Jamie Dornan said he "felt the wrath of hatred" once he was cast as Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey

Jamie Dornan Admits It Was 'F––– Difficult' to Get Bashed by Film Critics for Fifty Shades Movies

Jamie Dornan is reflecting on struggling with the reception of Fifty Shades of Grey and its sequels.

The actor, who stars in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, attended a live chat with British GQ where he spoke about the backlash surrounding the films.

"There's nothing like Fifty Shades in terms of, it was based on books and we were staying very close to these books," Dornan said of the 2015 film. "These books were loved by fandom. Really loved, obsessively loved and despised by every critic. Real critics hated the books."

Dornan continued, "You know that you're going to have these movies that are for the fans, that the fans are going to love, that are gonna make a ton of money. But you know that the critics will be just, you know, licking their lips and that's exactly what happened. And we knew that was going to happen so you're watching that play out and at times that's f––– difficult."

Before Dornan was cast, Charlie Hunnam landed the role of Christian Grey, to which Dornan admitted to being "relieved."

"[I thought] 'F––, that's great, what a nightmare for that guy. He's going to have all this scrutiny,'" Dornan said.

Hunnam dropped out, later, leading the way for Dornan to land the role. He said he immediately "felt the wrath of hatred."

Belfast

Despite the negative attention, Dornan said he didn't regret taking the role because it led to more opportunities in his acting career.

"The thing is every move I have made in my career, post those films, I have only been able to do because of those films," he said. "Because all of the stuff, like Belfast, Beyond Private or any like well-received more independent stuff I've done the last five or six years, they're only budgeting, they're only paying for those films to be made off my name because I'm in a franchise that made $1.4 billion. That's how that works. It's all part of it, it's given me so much, so of course, I don't regret it."

In October, Dornan told British GQ he doesn't stand by hate for the franchise.

"Look, put it this way: It's done no harm to my career to be part of a movie franchise that has made more than $1 billion. Every working actor would say the same thing. It's provided — a lot," Dornan said at the time. "There's no shame in saying it's transformed my life and my family's life financially. I am very, very grateful for this and always will be."