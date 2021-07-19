Chung stars as assassin Violet in new action film The Misfits.

Jamie Chung On the Rise of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes: "It Makes You Become Hypervigilant"

Jamie Chung, 38, is a fighter - both on and off screen.

On the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast hosted by Janine Rubenstein, the actress describes her personal struggles with anti-Asian hate crimes in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was a really scary time and we're still not really out of that," she says. "It makes you become hypervigilant and makes you become hyper aware."

Chung, who plays assassin Violet in new action film The Misfits, made headlines at this year's SAG Awards with a custom Edie Parker clutch featuring the words, "STOP ASIAN HATE." She says that storytelling and representation are important to helping prevent violence and creating understanding.

"We have filmmakers of Asian descent that are having their moment," mentioning director Justin Chon's Blue Bayou that received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. "But it feels like we're just beginning."

For her part, Chung, who began her career as castmate on MTV's The Real World in 2004 says she "paid her dues" to have the career she has today.

"It's amazing as someone like who's been able to transition to go back and make an impact."