Jamie Chung Talks 'Shame' & 'Anxiety' Surrounding Path to Motherhood: 'Therapy Really Helped'

The new mom of twins has been candid about the challenges she has experienced as a mom of twins
By People Staff June 16, 2022 01:07 PM
Since welcoming twins via surrogate in Oct. 21 with husband Bryan Greenberg, Jamie Chung has been remarkably open about the joys and challenges of raising two at a time, including sharing a look into her experience with postpartum depression and the value of therapy to her success as a mom. Watch more about her mental health journey above.

