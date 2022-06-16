Jamie Chung Talks 'Shame' & 'Anxiety' Surrounding Path to Motherhood: 'Therapy Really Helped'
The new mom of twins has been candid about the challenges she has experienced as a mom of twins
Advertisement
Since welcoming twins via surrogate in Oct. 21 with husband Bryan Greenberg, Jamie Chung has been remarkably open about the joys and challenges of raising two at a time, including sharing a look into her experience with postpartum depression and the value of therapy to her success as a mom. Watch more about her mental health journey above.