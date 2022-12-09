Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg's Relationship Timeline

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg make quite the team.

The Real World alum and the One Tree Hill actor had known each other for years before they became an official couple in 2012. After less than a year of dating, the pair got engaged. They tied the knot on Halloween in 2015 and have been going strong ever since.

When asked what the secret to their marriage is, Chung told PEOPLE in 2016, "We make each other laugh. We understand each other. We always put family first. We respect each other — we just get each other."

After struggling with infertility, the couple welcomed twin boys via surrogate in 2021. While raising twins is not always easy, something the Lovecraft County actress has been vocal about, Chung and Greenberg have each other to lean on, and help from loved ones.

Over the years, the couple have shared plenty of sweet social media tributes to one another and glimpses into their life as a family of four.

From a Halloween wedding to raising twins, here's everything to know about Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg's relationship.

Early 2012: Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg begin dating

Chung and Greenberg first began dating in early 2012, though they had known each other for years before they became romantically involved.

December 2013: Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg get engaged

After less than a year of dating, PEOPLE confirmed that Greenberg popped the question over the holidays in Chung's hometown of San Francisco.

Weeks later, Chung told PEOPLE that the engagement was a "total surprise," adding that they were planning to hold off on a wedding for a while. "We just want to enjoy the year of being engaged," she said.

When asked about their plans for the big day, Chung said they were considering a fall wedding and wanted to work their shared passion for the outdoors into the festivities.

"We love working out. We love the outdoors. So we want to incorporate that — maybe make it a weekend and have all the guests go on a hike," she said. "Or there's a crazy obstacle course at this one location. We literally have to do something every day in terms of something physical."

March 14, 2014: Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg discuss their wedding plans

While speaking to PEOPLE about her and Greenberg's wedding plans, Chung admitted that her soon-to-be husband was "better at planning parties" than her. She added that they had different ideas about what their big day would look like.

"He wants a big blow out and I want to keep it intimate, so there's certainly things we need to work out," she said.

As for her dress, Chung had her eye on designer Monique Lhuillier. "I saw her Fall 2014 runway show and it was literally like an opera," she said. "I would love to wear one of her dresses!"

August 28, 2015: Jamie Chung celebrates her bachelorette party in Mexico

After months of wedding planning, Chung had her bachelorette bash at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico with a group of her closest friends. When the group arrived at the hotel, Chung received a note, champagne and strawberries as a surprise from Greenberg.

"It's a rare and beautiful occasion to get all of my girlfriends from different parts of my life in one location," Chung told PEOPLE. "The weekend was filled with so much love and laughter. I have never smiled so much!"

The weekend included a private yoga session, beach time, massages, a private rooftop dinner and a party at the hotel's nightclub.

October 31, 2015: Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg get married

The couple tied the knot on Halloween in 2015. Chung and Greenberg exchanged vows in front of their family and friends at El Capitan Canyon in Santa Barbara, California. The celebration was captured for the Spring 2016 issue of Martha Stewart Weddings.

Chung had Monique Lhuillier design her dress and her "something old" came from her dad. "There's this coin that my sister gave to me that my dad used to carry around in his pocket," she said. "It's been his good-luck charm all his life, so I kind of want to sew in a little pocket for that."

The three-day event kicked off with a "Boos & Booze" welcome party in the woods, where guests were encouraged to wear costumes. Greenberg dressed as Marty McFly from Back to the Future, while Chung went as a Girl Scout.

February 11, 2016: Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg star in their first movie together

Not long after their wedding, the newlyweds starred in their first film together, Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong, as two Americans who meet in Hong Kong and fall in love.

Ahead of the film's release, Chung reflected on working with Greenberg and the challenge of translating their real-life chemistry to the screen.

"It was really important that these characters showed that excitement and that electric feeling of when you first meet someone," she told PEOPLE. "The tricky part was unlearning each other and try to keep those feelings organic of when we first met on screen and whatnot. But the dialogue kind of did it for us."

Chung also spoke about her decision to keep her last name after tying the knot with Greenberg.

"I think I was tripping out more so when we had to turn in the marriage license after we got married because that, like, really sealed the deal," she said. "When you go to the courthouse they ask you, 'What do you want to do? Which name do you want to take?' and I hadn't really thought about it until that moment and I felt so much pressure."

She continued, "I was like, 'Why do we have to change our names?' I come from a generation of all women, so there's really no one to carry on the family name. I had to think about it and it's so weird — it's just a weird thing to go through."

February 13, 2016: Jamie Chung reveals why she never watched Bryan Greenberg in One Tree Hill

While speaking to PEOPLE, Chung shared that she had never watched her husband's hit show One Tree Hill. "I remember we were in Austin, Texas, and kind of, like, being lazy and watching TV in the hotel room and his face popped up and he had kind of a moppy bowl haircut and a puka shell necklace, and I'm like 'What the hell?' " she explained. "I couldn't do it."

She continued, "It's crazy because it's now on Hulu or one of those sites where you can watch all the seasons, and it's kind of generated this new crop of fans. So I see a lot of younger girls who are like fanning out on Bryan and I'm like, 'Oh my God, that was like over 10 years ago.' "

August 6, 2016: Jamie Chung shares how she and Bryan Greenberg make their relationship work

Due to their demanding careers, Chung and Greenberg spent much of the early days of their marriage apart. In August 2016, Chung spoke to PEOPLE about how they made long-distance work.

"We do spend a lot of time apart because of work. He's in L.A., I'm in New York. He's in Atlanta, I'm in New York," she said. "We keep missing each other, so the time that we do have together, we're very cognizant of how limited it is. We try to make the most of the time we do have together."

She added, "The distance either tears you apart or it brings you together, and I think it brings us together."

April 24, 2017: Jamie Chung says her and Bryan Greenberg's dog is a "training baby"

Two years after the couple adopted their miniature schnauzer-Shih Tzu named Ewok, Chung spoke to PEOPLE about the lessons they had learned from being dog parents.

"It's always nice, especially with a partner, to be able to put something else before ourselves, and it's taught us a lot of responsibilities," the Gotham star said. "It's kind of like a training baby, I guess you could say. It's wonderful. It requires us to communicate more with each other."

March 24, 2019: Jamie Chung freezes her eggs with Bryan Greenberg's support

In spring 2019, Chung opened up about her egg-freezing experience on Instagram.

"Here I am over a week ago at my doctors office getting an orientation/lesson on how to inject myself with growth hormones. One of the first major steps for egg retrieval," Chung wrote beside a photo of herself holding an "embryo creation" instruction sheet.

Chung then shared that she had "been stewing" over the idea of freezing her eggs for two years before beginning the process.

"I did my research on facilities and then it all boiled down to these deciding factors; I want options. I'm buying time. I'm unsure and scared and hopeful," she continued. She added of Greenberg, "I have the best life partner a person can ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I'm just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that's ok."

October 24, 2021: Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg announce the birth of their twin babies

The couple surprised fans in October 2021 when they announced they had welcomed twin boys. "We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung 👶🏻👶🏻," Greenberg wrote alongside a video with the two infants on his chest.

A few days later, Chung posted a photo of her cuddling with her newborn sons. "x 2. Pretty magical," she wrote in the caption.

October 31, 2021: Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg celebrate sixth wedding anniversary

One week after announcing their baby news, the new parents celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. "Happy Anniversary @bryangreenberg," Chung wrote alongside a series of photos of the pair kissing on a boat. "Here's to 6 years in the bag with a lifetime to go. Marriage is a f------ rollercoaster but I'm down for the ride."

Greenberg celebrated the occasion with a throwback photo from their Halloween wedding festivities. "Happy 6 @jamiechung," he wrote simply.

November 6, 2021: Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg's babies meet their grandparents

Chung gave the world a glimpse into her newly expanded family when she posted photos of her babies meeting their grandparents. In the photo, the twins are lying on a pillow together while three family members stand around them.

"It's been really sweet to have both sets of grandparents meet the babies this week," Chung wrote.

November 18, 2021, Jamie Chung opens up about her fertility experience

About a month after welcoming their twins, Chung opened up about her fertility journey on Instagram. Alongside a photo of one of the newborns sleeping on her chest, the new mom thanked her fertility doctor, writing, "Every fertility journey is unique, it's a tender topic. This would have not been possible without @drshahinghadir at @scrcivf. Thank you for taking such good care of us through our journey." She also shared the same picture from her egg-freezing appointment a few years prior.

December 6, 2021: Jamie Chung shares how becoming parents affected her and Bryan Greenberg's relationship

Chung joined a Facebook Live with fellow parents of twins Ashley Graham and Lance Bass to discuss the unique challenges of parenting twins. She also shared how the birth of her sons affected her and Greenberg's relationship.

"It really tests your patience," Chung said. "You're sleep-deprived. I think one of the other best [pieces of] advice that I got is … just give each other a hall pass. We get it. You're tired, you're cranky. I mean, I have spurts where you just need to stop and take a deep breath and apologize. It's freaking tough."

She added, "We did a lot of therapy before these kids came, in preparation for the strain that it was going to put on our relationship."

April 10, 2022: Bryan Greenberg celebrates Jamie Chung's birthday

In honor of Chung's 39th birthday, Greenberg penned a playful message to his wife on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my rock, my muse, my love," he wrote. "Can't believe I suckered you into marrying me."

June 8, 2022: Jamie Chung speaks about her and Bryan Greenberg's surrogate experience

Less than a year after Chung and Greenberg became parents, the Hangover actress opened up about their decision to use a surrogate, revealing that she feared pregnancy would hurt her career.

"I was terrified of becoming pregnant. I was terrified of putting my life on hold for two-plus years," she told Today Parents. "In my industry, it feels like you're easily forgotten if you don't work within the next month of your last job. Things are so quickly paced in what we do. So it's a compromise that we made together as a couple."

She continued, "People probably think, 'Oh, she's so vain. She didn't want to get pregnant,' and it's much more complicated than that ... For me, personally, and I will leave it at this, it's like, I worked my ass off my entire life to get where I am." She added, "I don't want to lose opportunities. I don't want to be resentful."

Chung also shared that they kept their pregnancy news under wraps partly because of the stigma that surrounds surrogacy.

"I think there's a little bit of shame. It's still not a very common thing and we weren't ready for judgment," she said. "We really just did it to protect ourselves. We announced things when we were ready to."

June 13, 2022: Jamie Chung talks raising twins with Bryan Greenberg and being a working mom

In an interview with PEOPLE, Chung discussed the challenges of balancing parenthood with her busy acting career.

"It's hard. It requires all hands on deck," Chung said. "With twins especially, you need at least three adults for it to be doable. For you to do all of your work stuff."

She continued, "If I'm giving myself an audition or taking a meeting, it's tough for my partner to handle two kids on his own. So if we have that extra help, it's a lot more helpful. So it requires a lot of logistics and planning."

As new parents, the pair also learned to set aside time to nurture their own relationship.

"We try to plan date night," Chung added. "Now that the kids are sleeping through the night, they're on a really great schedule. So by 7:00 p.m., they're in bed. We're like, 'Okay, we'll call the sitter.' ... We're going to go to dinner and watch a film and that's kind of our night out."

July 16, 2022: Jamie Chung supports Bryan Greenberg through a health scare

Chung showed her husband some love while he recovered from appendicitis. She posted a video from her visit to see Greenberg in the hospital on Instagram, writing, "LOVE: Bringing your husband soup and clean clothes because he's recovering in the hospital. Ferry ride to the hospital. Ready [or] not @bryangreenberg here I come!"

Chung added that Greenberg was "safe and on the mend." The One Tree Hill actor later posted videos of himself "working laps" in the hospital hallways on his own Instagram.

October 14, 2022: Jamie Chung reveals her family Halloween costume with Bryan Greenberg and their twins

With the twins' first birthday and the couple's anniversary approaching, Chung had big plans for a family Halloween costume that incorporated her and Greenberg's love of Star Wars.

"We live in Brooklyn, really close to a park and every year there's this dog costume parade and it's so fun," Chung shared with PEOPLE. "This year, I've already ordered my costumes with Shipt from Target. It's The Mandalorian-themed specifically, and because the kids are still in strollers, I was going to turn one of the stroller seats into baby Yoda's."

"It's going to be a family affair," she added. "We're ready to go."