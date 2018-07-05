James Woods Says His ‘Liberal’ Agent Dropped Him on July 4th, Citing 'Patriotic' Reasons

James Woods is no longer being represented by his agent.

Woods, 71, shared the news on Thursday, posting a screenshot of an email exchange between him and his agent, Ken Kaplan of The Gersh Agency.

“It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic,” the email from Kaplan began. “I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say.”

Woods captioned the image, “So this email from my agent,” whom he described as “a political liberal.”

So this email from my agent (a political liberal) today… pic.twitter.com/RLXUWi9no8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

Woods went on to share a response on social media, although it’s unclear if the message was actually sent to Kaplan over e-mail as well.

“My response: ‘Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well,’ ” the actor wrote.

My response: “Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.” https://t.co/nEe8OMaWb2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

Woods, who is most known for roles in Casino, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, The Virgin Suicides, and Videodrome is an outspoken conservative who frequently shares his political beliefs on social media.

For instance, on the fourth of July, he shared an article about the Trump Administration’s decision to reverse former President Barack Obama’s affirmative action admission policies.

Alongside the link he wrote, “Rubbing out the last vestiges of the stain that was Obama. He’ll finally be the ‘man’ who wasn’t there…”

James Woods J. Countess/WireImage

Last year, Woods also came under fire for criticizing the age gap between romantic leads in the Oscar-winning film Call Me by Your Name, as the love interests were a 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old man.

Actress Amber Tamblyn responded on Twitter, accusing Woods of having tried to pick her and a friend up when she was 16. When she said she’d disclosed her age to him, Woods allegedly responded, “Even better.” Woods denied the accusations.

Elizabeth Perkins also held up a sign during a march protesting sexual harassment and assault in November 2017 that read: “James Woods #MeToo.”

In October 2017, The 70-year-old actor announced his plans to retire from acting via his real estate agent when he put his Exeter, Rhode Island, property up for sale.

Agent Allen Gammons told the Providence Journal, that the actor is “retiring from the entertainment industry and seeking to ‘simplify his life’ by selling ‘his many real estate holdings on both coasts.’ ”

Responding to the news of Woods’ retirement, Tamblyn tweeted: “The dethroning continues.”