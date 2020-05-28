"I have Julia Roberts to thank for that, she was the one who cemented me getting cast in that role," James Marsden said

James Marsden Says a Random Encounter with Julia Roberts Got Him His Hairspray Role in Musical

James Marsden has one very special actress to thank for his role in Hairspray.

The Dead to Me star, 46, recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and recounted his experience being cast as Corny Collins in the 2007 film, inspired by the hit Broadway musical.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was sitting down with Adam Shankman, the director, and Craig Zadan and Neil Meron at the time at an empty restaurant off Broadway in New York City," Marsden told host Ellen DeGeneres. "And we were just talking about the potential of me playing Corny Collins."

"In the middle of the interview, I had a tap on my shoulder and it was Julia Roberts, she was standing there," he recalled. "She said 'I don't mean to interrupt, but I just wanted to tell you that you're in my favorite movie, The Notebook, and I love what you do in the film, and congratulations on it, and nice to meet you.' "

Image zoom Phillip Faraone/Getty Images; Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Marsden said that immediately after Roberts, 52, left, his role in Hairpsray became a guarantee.

"Adam Shankman turns to me and goes, 'You didn't have the job already, but I think that sort of seals it.' " he said. "So I have Julia Roberts to thank for that, she was the one who cemented me getting cast in that role."

Image zoom David James/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock