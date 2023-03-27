James Hong Brings MSNBC's Katie Phang to Tears in Touching Interview: Your Father 'Would Be Very Proud'

"Thanks for all of the stuff that you've done for our community, and that you're continuing to do," Phang told Hong in their emotional conversation

Jen Juneau
Published on March 27, 2023
Katie Phang and James Hong recently shared a sweet, emotional moment.

While speaking with Phang over the weekend on The Katie Phang Show, the 94-year-old actor reflected on his family, opening about his three daughters and several grandchildren.

"I know that they must be really proud of you. I lost my father going on four years [ago in] June ... and so I know that they're really proud of you, and I'm so glad that you're still going," Phang told the Everything Everywhere All at Once star.

"Thanks for all of the stuff that you've done for our community, and that you're continuing to do. I really appreciate it," she added.

After Phang confirmed to Hong that her father wasn't able to see her break barriers as "the only Asian with her own name on a program," she wiped her eyes and shared that her dad died of Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia on Father's Day in 2019, "so he never got to see me do this."

"But I know he was proud of me," a visibly emotional Phang added, after saying that she was "getting choked up" thinking about her dad.

"I would be," said Hong. "You are doing a great job. I'm sure your father — and I, being a father — would be very proud of our children stepping forward, you know? Carrying our name forward."

"Thank you so much, and I'm sorry for crying!" Phang told him. "But it really does move me to spend this time with you."

"Thank you. My honor," Hong told her.

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis won individual acting awards at the SAG Awards 2023 back in February for Everything Everywhere All At Once — repeating their respective victories at the Oscars earlier this month — but Yeoh, 60, made sure to acknowledge Hong on stage as the actors accepted the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

As the audience rose for a standing ovation, Hong delivered a rousing speech — at first, in Chinese.

"Actually, I said that because we might be broadcast in Hong Kong," Hong began. "And I hope next year the network won't change their mind and put us on again. So I got my first card, SAG card, and ... well, anyway, 70 years ago. My first movie was with Clark Gable."

The legendary actor continued, "But back in those days, I have to tell you that the leading role was played by these guys with eyes taped up like this and they talk like this, because the producer said the Asians were not good enough and they are not box office."

"But look at us now, huh?" Hong added, as the crowd cheered.

