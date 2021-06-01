The Suicide Squad: See Idris Elba as Bloodsport in Director James Gunn's Supervillain Sequel

Writer/Director James Gunn took to Instagram on Friday with a glimpse at Idris Elba and his costars in The Suicide Squad

DC fans are ready to return to the theaters to see The Suicide Squad on the big screen.

Writer and director James Gunn gave them a taste of what's to come Friday, posting an image from a scene featuring Idris Elba and costars. "Squad Undercover in Corto Maltese, he captioned the photo of Elba as Bloodsport, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker and David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The direct sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad follows the supervillains imprisoned at Belle Reve, as they're sent by the government to the South American island of Corto Maltese on a search-and-destroy mission.

Elba was originally rumored to be replacing Will Smith from the original film as Deadshot. He officially joined the cast of the sequel in September 2019, before it was announced that he was playing the mercenary alter ego of Robert DuBois.

"I rarely write roles for actors I've never met, but I did exactly that for @idriselba in #TheSuicideSquad & couldn't be happier I did," Gunn wrote on Twitter during Elba's birthday in September. "You went beyond my expectations as an actor AND as a human being. I can't wait for folks to see you as #Bloodsport."

In addition to Elba, The Suicide Squad's cast is rounded out with new and returning faces.

Viola Davis will be returning as government agent Amanda Waller, while Joel Kinnaman will again serve as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney will play Captain Boomerang, and Margot Robbie will be reprising her role as Harley Quinn.

John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, Pete Davidson, Storm Reid, David Dastmalchian, Steve Agee, Daniela Melchior, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi and Jennifer Holland will also be featured in the film.

SUICIDE SQUAD Credit: Warner Bros.

Filming on the star-studded movie wrapped in late February. "And that's a wrap on #TheSuicideSquad,"Gunn wrote on Instagram at the time, posting a group photo of the cast and crew.

"My father died two weeks before we started filming and my dog died two weeks before the end," he continued. "It was a hard, hard time in my life and yet the most fulfilling time I've ever had making a movie. The professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and crew inspired me every day. Thanks to everyone involved in this film, in every stage of development, in every department - I am grateful from the bottom of my heart for you all. You are why I make movies.