James Gunn Says He Will 'for Sure' Work with Margot Robbie Once Again in DC Universe

Gunn directed the DC Comics 2021 blockbuster The Suicide Squad, starring Robbie

By
Published on March 19, 2023 09:30 PM
James Gunn
James Gunn. Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

James Gunn will "for sure" work with Margot Robbie again in the DC Universe.

When a fan asked Gunn, 56, on Twitter Saturday, "WILL YOU WORK WITH MARGOT ROBBIE AGAIN?" the director responded, "For sure."

The Babylon star, 32, reprised her role as Harley Quinn from 2016's Suicide Squad in the 2021 DC Comics blockbuster The Suicide Squad, directed by Gunn.

In a July 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn said that Robbie is "probably my favorite actor I've ever worked with.

"What's so great about Margot is that she's just so good on so many different fronts. She's a fantastic actor, she's a fantastic comedian, and she's a fantastic athlete," he continued, adding, "I just love working with her. She's a great person, who doesn't have an ego."

SUICIDE SQUAD
Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Warner Bros.

The feelings are mutual, as Robbie expressed her admiration for Gunn in an August 2021 interview with The Koalition. She called Gunn a "visionary director" and said "his humor is just so bizarre," adding that it is "incredibly weird and specific."

Gunn's recent interaction was threaded below verified Twitter user's Jose Haley's tweet: "I just realized @JamesGunn worked with two wrestlers who are both incredible actors," referring to John Cena and Dave Bautista.

The director responded to the tweet, "Yep. Two of the best actors (and human beings) I've worked with."

Along with Robbie, Gunn worked with Cena, 45, in The Suicide Squad and the HBO spinoff series Peacemaker. He has also directed Bautista in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

This isn't the first time Gunn has answered fan questions on Twitter, as he did so last August when he re-echoed his sentiments about Cena.

"John Cena is among the best people to work with — always prepared & on time & kind to everyone," he responded to a Twitter user's guess that the WWE star is "on time." "He & many of my regulars are among the actors I die to work with. I want to shout out to them here but paucity of characters means I'd be leaving many out."

John Cena attends the Warner Bros. premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at Regency Village Theatre on August 02, 2021
John Cena at The Suicide Squad premiere. Kevin Winter/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the time, he was answering a fan's question about how he would respond to an actor who "isn't working out."

"If it's their temperament & it's serious, I'll immediately recast," Gunn tweeted. "Life's too short for a-------. Same if they're repeatedly very late, which I hate, or unprepared. I have a long list of actors, A-list & otherwise, I'll never work with for these reasons…"

In a subsequent tweet, Gunn continued, "But if it's performance related, & they're putting their all into it, I'll do everything on my end to make it work until it's absolutely clear the quality of the project will be perceivably harmed if we don't recast. This can happen with really talented actors who just don't fit."

On the topic, another person asked Gunn how he discovers that some actors are "a-------," to which the director responded, "I always do due diligence on actors & production heads with directors, actors, producers & crew members I trust. "

"If it checks out they're jerks (not just cranky or curmudgeons but actual jerks) or irresponsible I don't hire them," he continued. "Some actors I already know never to even consider."

Related Articles
James Gunn
Director James Gunn Says He Keeps 'Long List' of Actors He'll 'Never Work with': 'Life's Too Short'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 02: James Gunn attends Warner Bros. Premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at The Landmark Westwood on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jacob Elordi attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
James Gunn Debunks Rumors Jacob Elordi Will Play Superman: 'No One Has Been Cast'
Margot Robbie arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Margot Robbie Praises the 'Good Vibes' of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Set
Lady Gaga; Joaquin Phoenix
See Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn for the First Time in 'Joker' Sequel Photo
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
'The Flash' Movie: Everything to Know
'Wonder Woman 1984'
Gal Gadot Was Not 'Booted' from Wonder Woman Role, James Gunn Clarifies
Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman
Henry Cavill Out as Superman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman on Hold: All About the DC Shakeups — So Far
leslie grace, batgirl
'Batgirl' Slammed as 'Not Releasable' by New DC Boss After Cancellation: 'Made the Right Decision'
Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy in Babylon
'Babylon': Everything to Know
Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy
Margot Robbie Wants Harley Quinn Romance with Poison Ivy: 'I Have Been Pushing for That for Years'
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 3
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3': Everything to Know
DWAYNE JOHNSON as Black Adam in New Line Cinema’s action adventure “BLACK ADAM,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Dwayne Johnson Says 'Black Adam' Sequel Will Not Be in 'First Chapter' of New DC Universe Slate
margot robbie
Margot Robbie Teases Barbie's Dreamhouses in Movie: 'Everything You Ever Dreamed Of'
Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot
Director Patty Jenkins Says She 'Never Walked Away' from 'Wonder Woman 3'
Everything to Know About Shazam: Fury of the Gods
Everything to Know About 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'
James Gunn Jennifer Holland
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland Wed in Colorado: 'An Incredible, Beautiful, Stunning Day'