James Gunn Says He Will 'for Sure' Work with Margot Robbie Once Again in DC Universe

James Gunn will "for sure" work with Margot Robbie again in the DC Universe.

When a fan asked Gunn, 56, on Twitter Saturday, "WILL YOU WORK WITH MARGOT ROBBIE AGAIN?" the director responded, "For sure."

The Babylon star, 32, reprised her role as Harley Quinn from 2016's Suicide Squad in the 2021 DC Comics blockbuster The Suicide Squad, directed by Gunn.

In a July 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn said that Robbie is "probably my favorite actor I've ever worked with.

"What's so great about Margot is that she's just so good on so many different fronts. She's a fantastic actor, she's a fantastic comedian, and she's a fantastic athlete," he continued, adding, "I just love working with her. She's a great person, who doesn't have an ego."

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Warner Bros.

The feelings are mutual, as Robbie expressed her admiration for Gunn in an August 2021 interview with The Koalition. She called Gunn a "visionary director" and said "his humor is just so bizarre," adding that it is "incredibly weird and specific."

Gunn's recent interaction was threaded below verified Twitter user's Jose Haley's tweet: "I just realized @JamesGunn worked with two wrestlers who are both incredible actors," referring to John Cena and Dave Bautista.

The director responded to the tweet, "Yep. Two of the best actors (and human beings) I've worked with."

Along with Robbie, Gunn worked with Cena, 45, in The Suicide Squad and the HBO spinoff series Peacemaker. He has also directed Bautista in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

This isn't the first time Gunn has answered fan questions on Twitter, as he did so last August when he re-echoed his sentiments about Cena.

"John Cena is among the best people to work with — always prepared & on time & kind to everyone," he responded to a Twitter user's guess that the WWE star is "on time." "He & many of my regulars are among the actors I die to work with. I want to shout out to them here but paucity of characters means I'd be leaving many out."

John Cena at The Suicide Squad premiere. Kevin Winter/Getty

At the time, he was answering a fan's question about how he would respond to an actor who "isn't working out."

"If it's their temperament & it's serious, I'll immediately recast," Gunn tweeted. "Life's too short for a-------. Same if they're repeatedly very late, which I hate, or unprepared. I have a long list of actors, A-list & otherwise, I'll never work with for these reasons…"

In a subsequent tweet, Gunn continued, "But if it's performance related, & they're putting their all into it, I'll do everything on my end to make it work until it's absolutely clear the quality of the project will be perceivably harmed if we don't recast. This can happen with really talented actors who just don't fit."

On the topic, another person asked Gunn how he discovers that some actors are "a-------," to which the director responded, "I always do due diligence on actors & production heads with directors, actors, producers & crew members I trust. "

"If it checks out they're jerks (not just cranky or curmudgeons but actual jerks) or irresponsible I don't hire them," he continued. "Some actors I already know never to even consider."