James Gunn and Jennifer Holland Wed in Colorado: 'An Incredible, Beautiful, Stunning Day'

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland's wedding came complete with a moose walking across their venue and a Marvel vs. DC softball game

By
Published on October 2, 2022 10:44 AM
James Gunn Jennifer Holland
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland are married!

Holland, 35, and Gunn, 56, tied the knot Friday and shared several images from their picturesque Aspen, Colorado, ceremony at Dunbar Ranch on social media.

"After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland," Gunn wrote on Instagram. "What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world."

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 10: Jennifer Holland and James Gunn arrive at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" at the El Capitan Theatre on October 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

As Gunn, director of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and DC's The Suicide Squad, noted in his caption, a moose "showed up as the ceremony began," and a clip he posted on Instagram shows the creature taking a leisurely stroll at the Colorado venue as attendees watched in awe.

Gunn also said that the couple's wedding cake featured Funko Pops on top, which came as a surprise to him. "Jenn wouldn't let me see them before the wedding because her dress was too perfectly done," he wrote in his caption.

Later, a cinematic universe crossover event happened during the wedding — a Marvel vs. DC softball game.

Some like guest Michael Rooker had to play on both teams, given his appearance in both Marvel and DC films. Holland, for her part, appears in both of Gunn's DC franchises: Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 02: (L-R) James Gunn and Jennifer Holland attend the Warner Bros. Premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at The Landmark Westwood on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Holland — who was introduced to her now-husband in 2015 by actor Michael Rosenbaum before they got engaged in February 2022 — shared with her followers that she and Gunn got married "surrounded by the most beautiful humans, the most magical scenery, and endless love and laughter."

"My gratitude is bursting at the seams. Thank you to every single staff member who worked so hard to make this event special for us and for our guests. It was so seamless and stunningly beautiful, I felt like I was in a movie," she continued. "We only had one uninvited guest: Mr. Bull Moose. But, he sort of lives there. So, I guess we were in his home."

"James! Thank you for sharing your love, life and family with me," Holland added on Instagram. "Thank you for choosing me, for elevating me, and for always making me belly laugh. Here's to many more years to follow the first extraordinary 7."

Pictures from the event, shot by Jonny Marlow, show stars like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Karen Gillan, John Cena, Chukwudi Iwuji, Nathan Fillion, Flula Borg and Gunn's brother Sean Gunn in attendance, among others. Gillan, 34, commented underneath Gunn's post that the event marked "the best weekend."

Holland told PEOPLE in February that working with her now-husband on Peacemaker, where she plays Harcourt, brought them "closer" as a couple.

"It was great. We had an absolutely amazing time. At the end of it, our personal relationship was closer for the experience," she said. "We got really lucky in that we work really well together and it just works for us."

