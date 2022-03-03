James Gunn Defends Pete Davidson amid Kanye West Music Video Drama — and Kim Kardashian 'Liked' It

James Gunn, who directed Pete Davidson in The Suicide Squad, said the comedian is "one of the nicest, sweetest guys"

Amid their ongoing divorce, Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West released a music video this week that features a claymation version of Davidson — her new boyfriend — that is kidnapped, tied up and buried alive. The music video was met with backlash on social media, with people calling it "disturbing" and "embarrassing."

One person speaking out on Twitter was director Gunn, who worked with Davidson on his recent movie The Suicide Squad.

"For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect," wrote the filmmaker.

As captured by the Comments by Celebs Instagram account, Kardashian, 41, appeared to "like" Gunn's tweet, in which he cosigns his support of the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star.

This isn't the first time the 44-year-old rapper, who shares four children with Kardashian, has spread concerning images about Davidson, who has been linked to Kardashian since October. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and was declared legally single Tuesday, just before West released the video.

As Kardashian's romance with Davidson flourished before the public eye, West launched several attacks on social media and in the press. He shared screenshots of texts he'd received from both Kardashian and Davidson, along with memes that he captioned with harassing messages.

West then said he was taking "accountability" for the posts and said he was "working on" his communication skills: "I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them. I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me."

"I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim," he continued. "I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener."

However, West has continued sharing posts about Davidson, Kardashian and her family in the weeks since.