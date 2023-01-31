James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on January 31, 2023 02:50 PM
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
Ezra Miller as The Flash. Photo: Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie.

The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16.

Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner Bros. along with producer Peter Safran) told reporters on Tuesday, according to Deadline: "I will say here that Flash is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made." He added that the film's storyline "resets everything" for the franchise.

About 30-year-old Miller and the actor's future with the studio, Safran said, per The Hollywood Reporter, "Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now. When the time is right, when they are ready to have that discussion, we will all figure out what the best path forward."

"But right now," he continued, "they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversation with them, in the last couple of months, it feels like they are making enormous progress."

Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller as The Flash (L); Ezra Miller. Everett; Roy Rochlin/Getty

Miller apologized for their behavior in a statement in August, explaining that they would seek treatment for mental health issues.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said at the time. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Then, earlier in January, Miller pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass for an incident that happened May 1, 2022, in Stamford, Vermont. The felony burglary and petit larceny charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the case is closed if the actor's yearlong probation is not violated.

RELATED VIDEO: Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for 'Complex Mental Health Issues,' Apologizes for 'Past Behavior'

Miller's attorney Lisa Shelkrot said in a statement at the time, "Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, who made 2017's It and the 2019 sequel It Chapter Two. A previously released teaser trailer for the film highlighted Michael Keaton's return to the role of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, decades after playing the part in two Tim Burton films. Ben Affleck is also expected to show up in the movie as Batman.

