James Franco, Seth Rogen and Megan Fox Appear in Zeroville Trailer 5 Years After It Was Filmed

A trailer for James Franco’s upcoming film Zeroville has landed — five years after the movie was completed.

Franco directed the comedy, based on the 2007 novel by the same name, and also stars in it alongside Megan Fox and pal Seth Rogen. It follows Franco’s Vikar, who arrives in 1969 Hollywood and is immersed in the confusing world of movie making.

He meets Rogen’s Viking Man, a writer, who takes him to a party where he spots Fox’s Soledad and is instantly interested in the bombshell actress.

“I mean, I’m here audition for a part. But I don’t think I’ll get it,” Fox’s Soledad tells him when they talk at the party.

“If I made all the movies, I’d put you in every single one,” Franco’s Vikar responds.

Eventually, Vikar becomes obsessed with the idea that there’s a link between every movie — and he sets out to find it.

“There’s a secret movie that’s been hidden in all the movies ever made. Who made it? Who put it there?” Vikar says in the trailer.

The star-studded movie also features Jackie Eeaver, Craig Robinson, Joey King and Danny McBride.

Zeroville was originally filmed in 2014 but got pushed back once its distribution company at the time, Alchemy, went bankrupt. After getting lost in limbo for several years, myCinema recently acquired the rights and set a release date.

It hits theaters Sept. 20.