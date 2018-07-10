James Franco Is All Smiles as He Hits the Waves Months After Sexual Misconduct Scandal

James Franco hit the waves this weekend.

The 40-year-old actor went surfing in the Hamptons on Sunday with a couple of friends just months after sexual misconduct accusations have seen him retreat from the spotlight. Franco was first accused of sexual misconduct over social media during the Golden Globes telecast in January. Since then, five women came forward with claims in an article published by The Los Angeles Times.

But in the midst of his time away from the spotlight, the actor was seen smiling and upbeat as he caught some waves in a wetsuit. He was also sporting a full mustache and let his usually slicked-back hair loose.

James Franco The Image Direct

Despite winning a Golden Globe and a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Actor for The Disaster Artist, Franco was not honored with an Academy Award nomination after the accusations surfaced shortly before voting was closed.

Franco has denied the allegations, telling Stephen Colbert during an interview, “Look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done. I have to do that to maintain my well being. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate. But I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to shut them down in any way.”