James Franco Makes Red Carpet Debut with Girlfriend in Rare Public Appearance Since Controversy

James Franco made a rare appearance with girlfriend Isabel Pakzad months after retreating from the public eye following sexual misconduct accusations.

Franco, 40, stepped out with his 25-year-old model girlfriend for the official Broadway opening of Straight White Men. It marked their red carpet debut as a couple. The actor and Pakzad looked cozy on the red carpet after arriving hand-in-hand and posing closely together. Franco wrapped his arm around his girlfriend while the two gave soft smiles to the camera.

The play features a star-studded cast including Stephen Payne, Josh Charles, Armie Hammer and Paul Schneider and centers around three adult sons visiting their widowed father for Christmas.

James Franco and Isabel Pakzad Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Franco was first accused of sexual misconduct over social media during the Golden Globes telecast in January. Since then, five women came forward with claims in an article published by The Los Angeles Times.

Despite winning a Golden Globe and a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Actor for The Disaster Artist, Franco was not honored with an Academy Award nomination after the accusations surfaced shortly before voting was closed.

Franco has denied the allegations, telling Stephen Colbert during an interview, “Look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done. I have to do that to maintain my well being. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate. But I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to shut them down in any way.”